INVINCIBLE Season 3 Teaser Leaks Online; Confirms February 2025 Return

INVINCIBLE Season 3 Teaser Leaks Online; Confirms February 2025 Return

The first teaser for the third season of Invincible has leaked online, and it confirms a previous rumor that the series will return to our screens early next year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

There was a significant gap (over two years) between the first and second seasons of Prime Video's Invincible animated series, but we had been assured that the wait for season 3 wouldn't be as long, and that's now been confirmed thanks to a leaked teaser.

Invincible will return to our screens on February 6, 2025 - and there will be no pesky mid-season break!

We have no idea how long this promo will stay up (and wouldn't be surprised if an official version was released fairly soon), but it finds a now 19-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) meeting with Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) in a café in a similar set-up to the season 2 teaser with Allen the Alien.

Cecil is not happy (for a change) with Mark taking a lengthy break from crime-fighting, and tells the young hero that he needs more training if he hopes to face the oncoming Viltrumite threat. It's a fun teaser, but something tells is this upcoming season is going to get pretty dark.

"I don’t want to reveal exactly what we’re doing. There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman," creator Robert Kirkman said in a recent interview. "We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person."

"Omni-Man was very present in Season 2 and he’s a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, 'Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man.' So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

"The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way. It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show."

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

INVINCIBLE: Robert Kirkman Shares A Big Update On Long-Delayed Plans For A Live-Action Movie
Related:

INVINCIBLE: Robert Kirkman Shares A Big Update On Long-Delayed Plans For A Live-Action Movie
Prime Video Releases The First Look At Mark's New INVINCIBLE Season 3 Costume And Announces A Season 4 Renewal
Recommended For You:

Prime Video Releases The First Look At Mark's New INVINCIBLE Season 3 Costume And Announces A Season 4 Renewal
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/14/2024, 7:09 AM
User Comment Image

Hell yeah
McCabe
McCabe - 10/14/2024, 7:37 AM
too much time has passed i don't really care about this show anymore. i will watch it but if they cancelled it and never released this season i would not care. same goes for:

stranger things
the last of us
house of the dragon
severance
yellowstone
all good shows but not worth the wait i lose interest in them and in some cases i have to re-watch the shows previous seasons just to remember what happened. i miss the days when a show would have a 6-8 month break between seasons a year tops. i say if you cant have a show come out with just 1 year or less gap you should not make it to beguin with.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder