INVINCIBLE Season 3 Teaser Leaks Online; Confirms February 2025 Return

There was a significant gap (over two years) between the first and second seasons of Prime Video's Invincible animated series, but we had been assured that the wait for season 3 wouldn't be as long, and that's now been confirmed thanks to a leaked teaser.

Invincible will return to our screens on February 6, 2025 - and there will be no pesky mid-season break!

We have no idea how long this promo will stay up (and wouldn't be surprised if an official version was released fairly soon), but it finds a now 19-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) meeting with Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) in a café in a similar set-up to the season 2 teaser with Allen the Alien.

Cecil is not happy (for a change) with Mark taking a lengthy break from crime-fighting, and tells the young hero that he needs more training if he hopes to face the oncoming Viltrumite threat. It's a fun teaser, but something tells is this upcoming season is going to get pretty dark.

"I don’t want to reveal exactly what we’re doing. There’s a lot of great stuff with Cecil Stedman," creator Robert Kirkman said in a recent interview. "We get to see a little bit of his backstory and get to know a little bit more about him as a person."

"Omni-Man was very present in Season 2 and he’s a really big part of the show, but I worried a little bit coming out of Season 1 that people were like, 'Oh, I love that Omni-Man guy. I want to see more Omni-Man.' So we took a little bit of a pause on Omni-Man for Season 2. He’s gonna be in Season 3 a little more."

"The relationship between Mark and Eve is evolving in some really exciting way. It was very important to us in Season 2 to show that this is the Mark Grayson-Invincible show; it’s not the Omni-Man show."

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.