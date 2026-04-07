INVINCIBLE: The Viltrumites And The Coalition Prepare For War In First Clip From This Week's Episode

Prime Video has released a clip from this week's sixth episode of Invincible Season 4, and all-out war between The Coalition of Planets and the remnants of The Viltrumite Empire looms.

Following a few brief appearances, Thragg (Lee Pace) is set to take centre stage when he leads the last 50 Viltrumites (and their slaves) into battle against The Coalition, who now find themselves at a serious disadvantage with Invincible out of the picture.

A recent teaser indicated that Nolan and his son, Oliver, will finally get the chance to reconnect, but any bonding moments may be cut short by the inevitable carnage that Thragg and his forces are certain to unleash.

If you haven't seen last week's episode yet, major spoilers follow.

"Give Us a Moment" concluded with a rematch between Invincible and Conquest, and even though Mark was ultimately able to defeat the powerful Viltrumite (for good this time), he did so at great expense.

As Invincible choked the life out of his enemy, Conquest punched a hole right through the middle of the hero, before proceeding to pull his intestines through the gaping wound. It goes on, and on, and on, and just when you think it's over, more guts.

It's surely not a spoiler to confirm that Mark survives, but his no doubt lengthy recovery time will almost certainly leave his allies wide open to another attack, with the most powerful enemy they have ever faced leading the charge.

Will Invincible's allies be able to fend off Thragg without him? If you've read the comics, you'll have a pretty good idea, although creator Robert Kirkman has been making some significant changes to his source material, so things could play out a little differently here.

You can check out the Invincible vs. Conquest fight in full here.

First clip from Episode 6! Thragg and Thaedus prep for a friendly arm wrestling match, should be harmless. pic.twitter.com/Qa3LNcBYvR — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 7, 2026

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.