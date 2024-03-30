THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies

Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was on the cusp of becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars not too ago. As well as playing the DC Extended Universe's Flash in Justice League, Miller had landed a key role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise; however, their career appears to be as good as over.

Following a string of arrests and shocking allegations, Miller was dropped from the Wizarding World (despite being set up as Albus Dumbledore's secret bother) and isn't expected to reprise the role of Barry Allen after The Flash bombed last summer.

Now, Miller has lost another role.

The actor lent his voice D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 1, but you'll have likely noticed that the insane scientist who murders humans and transforms them into robotic ReAnimen sounds a little different in this week's episode.

The villain appears during a nightmare sequence in "I'm Not Going Anywhere" but is instead voiced by X-Men '97 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Eric Bauza.

It's hardly a surprise that Miller wasn't asked to reprise his role in Invincible season 2, especially following years of accusations of assault, abuse, and grooming children, as well as arrests for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller apologised in 2022 and vowed to get help for "complex mental issues," prompting Warner Bros. to stick by the actor while promoting The Flash. The studio invested a lot of money in the greatest one of the most expensive comic book movies ever made, but Miller was clearly still a turn-off for many moviegoers based on those all-important box office numbers (the studio consistently came under fire for acting as if nothing had happened).

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age - except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in season 1, season 2 sees Mark struggle to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.