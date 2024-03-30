THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies

THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies THE FLASH Star Ezra Miller Has Been Recast In INVINCIBLE Season 2 Following String Of Controversies

Ezra Miller played the villainous D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 1, but when the character returned in the show's latest episode, it was with a different actor bringing him to life. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 30, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: Toonado.com

Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was on the cusp of becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars not too ago. As well as playing the DC Extended Universe's Flash in Justice League, Miller had landed a key role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise; however, their career appears to be as good as over. 

Following a string of arrests and shocking allegations, Miller was dropped from the Wizarding World (despite being set up as Albus Dumbledore's secret bother) and isn't expected to reprise the role of Barry Allen after The Flash bombed last summer. 

Now, Miller has lost another role. 

The actor lent his voice D.A. Sinclair in Invincible season 1, but you'll have likely noticed that the insane scientist who murders humans and transforms them into robotic ReAnimen sounds a little different in this week's episode. 

The villain appears during a nightmare sequence in "I'm Not Going Anywhere" but is instead voiced by X-Men '97 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Eric Bauza.

It's hardly a surprise that Miller wasn't asked to reprise his role in Invincible season 2, especially following years of accusations of assault, abuse, and grooming children, as well as arrests for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment.

Miller apologised in 2022 and vowed to get help for "complex mental issues," prompting Warner Bros. to stick by the actor while promoting The Flash. The studio invested a lot of money in the greatest one of the most expensive comic book movies ever made, but Miller was clearly still a turn-off for many moviegoers based on those all-important box office numbers (the studio consistently came under fire for acting as if nothing had happened).

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age - except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in season 1, season 2 sees Mark struggle to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

INVINCIBLE Introduces A Highly Controversial Comic Character - But Will The Show Really Go There? - SPOILERS
Related:

INVINCIBLE Introduces A Highly Controversial Comic Character - But Will The Show Really Go There? - SPOILERS
INVINCIBLE Showrunner Simon Racioppa Updates How Long Fans Will Have To Wait For Season 3
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE Showrunner Simon Racioppa Updates How Long Fans Will Have To Wait For Season 3
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 3/30/2024, 12:10 PM
Someone is already learning from DC's mistake!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/30/2024, 12:11 PM
Post the story and then feed

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/30/2024, 12:12 PM
User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 3/30/2024, 12:15 PM
I was on a flight during the episode and it wasn't showing me who was voicing each scene but I definitely was curious. No big loss on him in this role anyway. Was a great episode though
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/30/2024, 12:17 PM
Shocking. Someone who uses they/them has mental health problems. lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/30/2024, 12:21 PM
@JobinJ -

Groomed kids, broke into people's houses, but no- it's the evil pronouns that are the issue.

Get f#cked.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2024, 1:00 PM
@DrReedRichards - it's weird how the writer goes straight to using pronouns for no reason right?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 3/30/2024, 1:07 PM
@bobevanz -

I'd say it makes you think, but there's really nothing to think of. It just states the obvious.

If there's one silver lining in this dreaded alt-right rise, it's that it made idiots like this be more blatant and confident in their stupidity.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 3/30/2024, 1:24 PM
@DrReedRichards - that's all part of the same problem
dracula
dracula - 3/30/2024, 12:27 PM
Did not know that psycho freak was on the show until yesterday
Amuro
Amuro - 3/30/2024, 12:28 PM
"Following a string of arrests and shocking allegations, Miller was dropped from the Wizarding World (despite being set up as Albus Dumbledore's secret bother) and isn't expected to reprise the role of Barry Allen after The Flash bombed last summer."

The irony being that being dropped from both franchises would ultimately not change anything for him. The Fantastic Beasts series was cancelled not long after and most actors from the DCEU were dropped not long after too.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 3/30/2024, 12:39 PM
Ezra hasn't been found guilty of anything other than trespassing on property.

I think the guy is sus for sure but most people here are usually all "innocent until proven guilty". What changed?
dracula
dracula - 3/30/2024, 12:45 PM
@Nightwing1015 - he pleaded no contest to charges in hawaii and got a slap on the wrist

The psycho not facing jail time is not the same as being innocent
dracula
dracula - 3/30/2024, 12:46 PM
@Nightwing1015 - and still nobody knows where that woman and her kids are
HermanM
HermanM - 3/30/2024, 12:41 PM
Good riddance. Although the damage has already been done: he's already ruined The Flash and guaranteed that the character is sidelined like Green Lantern for the next decade or two.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 3/30/2024, 1:26 PM
@HermanM - Green Lantern is in Superman and has a show coming out
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 3/30/2024, 12:48 PM
I mean, maybe, but it was a really tiny role in the episode, it's entirely possible that he just didn't want to.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 3/30/2024, 1:24 PM
@SummersEssex - Yeah, was about to say something similar. Josh instantly says Miller wasn't asked to reprise his role for Invincible Season 2 without any facts or quotes from the showrunners to back that up. You're right that Miller might not have wanted to and taking time away from everything to sort themselves out. For them, it'd probably take a century to sort those issues out, but hey, take all the time you need!

Josh is such a hack. A complete speculative personal opinionated article once again.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 3/30/2024, 1:28 PM
@Sabre81 - Him* Ezra is a man
Superheroking
Superheroking - 3/30/2024, 12:49 PM
“Ezra Miller, who uses they/them pronouns“

Are you openly discriminating an actor in this article? That’s a new low even for you
garu
garu - 3/30/2024, 12:52 PM
@Superheroking - how is stating a fact a sign of discrimination? are you that insecure?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2024, 12:58 PM
@garu - so from now on, Josh should use the pronouns for everyone right? Because why else should one bring them up in an article? Do all of the media outlets and all of the journalists use pronouns? Or just when it's to rile up the usual suspects.. you decide.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/30/2024, 12:50 PM
Meh. No biggie. The substitute is just fine.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/30/2024, 12:51 PM
I didn't even realise that he was in the show.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 3/30/2024, 1:10 PM
Oh well he still gets royalties form the first season! Got em! Cancel woke lame hypocrite hollyweird.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/30/2024, 1:23 PM
User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 3/30/2024, 1:29 PM
@SuperCat - Epic😂.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/30/2024, 1:30 PM
@SuperCat - You never disappoint,my good man.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/30/2024, 1:32 PM
Couldn’t tell the difference

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder