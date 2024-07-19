THE BOYS Actor On Their Character's Gruesome Season 4 Finale Exit - SPOILERS

THE BOYS Actor On Their Character's Gruesome Season 4 Finale Exit - SPOILERS

Season 4 of The Boys concluded with the death of a principal character, and in a new interview, the actor weighs in on their shocking demise and what it might mean for season 5...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 19, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Though season 4 of The Boys kept its principal characters alive and kicking as we head into the final season, we did lose a couple of supporting players - one of whom had emerged as a series regular and the focus of this season's main storyline.

Spoilers follow.

After Ryan accidentally(?) kills Grace Mallory, Billy Butcher abandons his humanity and decides to fully embrace his darker side and allow his V-induced tumour - which manifests as his late army buddy Joe Kessler - to take the wheel.

Butcher interrupts a meeting between his crew and Victoria Neuman, who had a change of heart and agreed to turn against Homelander for the sake of her daughter, Zoe. Unfortunately, Neuman's redemption arc is short-lived, as Butcher unleashes tentacles from his chest and brutally kills the VP-elect by ripping her in half.

While chatting to THR, actress Claudia Doumit was asked how her character's death could impact season 5, and whether Neuman was being sincere when she reached out to Hughie to set up a meeting.

"I think her death triggers a lot, I would anticipate, for next season. I don’t know what. But you can see it causes a fracture in the relationship between Butcher and Hughie, and I don’t know if they can come back from that."

"Oh, 100 percent she’s being sincere! It’s really sad, because I think that Huey is the first real connection and real friend she has had in her adult life. And even though she hasn’t told him everything, even though she’s only told him part-truths and half-vulnerabilities, I think that is as much as she can give. That is a lot for her, and Neuman even says this season, 'I almost told you one time.' I say that in the first episode, I say, 'I almost told you about my powers' and that’s such a huge thing for her because there’s so much shame surrounding that. I think it does cost her when she loses him as a friend, because he sees that little part of humanity in her and so very few people do."

What did you make of the season 4 finale and Neuman's demise? Did you see it coming? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS Star Antony Starr On Trump Comparisons And Season 4 Finale's Big Post-Credits Return - SPOILERS
Related:

THE BOYS Star Antony Starr On Trump Comparisons And Season 4 Finale's Big Post-Credits Return - SPOILERS
THE BOYS Posters Set Up Season 5 As Homelander Plots World Domination - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Posters Set Up Season 5 As Homelander Plots World Domination - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/19/2024, 9:14 AM
I’ll say it again this season was the worst of all four. Hopefully next season is awesome.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/19/2024, 9:20 AM
The best part of the show for me is the clever kills
Blergh
Blergh - 7/19/2024, 9:36 AM
@bobevanz - oh boy, do I have a list of film series for you (Saw, Final Destination, Martyrs)
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/19/2024, 9:20 AM
Butcher’s just an unlikeable anti-hero tbh
Blergh
Blergh - 7/19/2024, 9:35 AM
@FireandBlood - that’s what he’s always been to me, kind of the worst aspects of Punisher, only with his self reflective capabilities removed.

I think it’s the same thing with Homelander, some feel the character is cool and live through them despite both not being the characters to “live through”.

It’s like Rick & Morty to me, people want to be Rick but forget that we’re all Jerries that should strive to be Morties
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 7/19/2024, 9:55 AM
@FireandBlood - unlikeable was my problem with Walter White in Breaking Bad which is why I had a hard time getting into that show. At least The Boys surrounds Butcher with likeable heroes, so we can really root for someone.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/19/2024, 9:21 AM
I loved this past season.

I do think Butcher killing of Victoria is going to have serious reprecutions with Huey. I don;t think it's going to end well between the two of them.

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 7/19/2024, 9:27 AM
Neumann lived longer than I expected her to, her death didn’t come as a surprise but more as something I thought was overdue (despite liking the character).
Mallory getting the shaft at the hands of Ryan was a surprise, I’m aware the kid can’t handle his strength and probably didn’t mean to kill her (just escape from what was a set-up). I expected her to figure into the final season, given that she used to be the main handler.

I’m glad they didn’t kill a main member of The Boys though, the final season will be a celebration of these characters and I’m certain every major player will get an episode to shine. I do expect some to die though.

Frenchie & Kimiko kissing while being blown up by an atomic blast, Butcher being mercy killed by Ryan after finally taking out Homelander, Homelander being devoured by the cancer-parasite, The Deep getting dried out the way he killed Ambrosius, Firecracker dying of the enlarged heart and Homey not caring she died like a “weak human” and Sage perhaps miscalculating Homelanders sociopathy.

Soldier Boy hopefully takes on the role of the Noir Clone in the books
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/19/2024, 9:29 AM
Took a kind of roundabout path but the conclusion seems to be heading pretty much the way the book went.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/19/2024, 9:38 AM
@Reeds2Much - doubt we’ll get a similar twist though, the idea that Homelander was “a normal arrogant ass” driven to become a monster by Noirs scheming can’t really be replicated anymore. That Homelander actively sacrificing himself for revenge and Butcher can’t happen here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 9:38 AM
@Reeds2Much - yeah but I feel like it’s better

For example Butcher has gone off the deep end in a different way then in the comic but there’s still a chance he can be pulled back (though this is gonna end with his death either way)

Then again I always felt TV Butcher had a bit more humanity then comic Butcher
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2024, 9:42 AM
That tentacle thing just looked cheap and lazy, you have you actor just stand stand still with his chest slightly exposed and the CGI guys do their thing, had it been something like the Venom theory could have at least look looked cool.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/19/2024, 9:57 AM
@HashTagSwagg - maybe they’ll adapt and say the cancer evolves the more Supes he gets to eat. But it seems the tentacles were the best they could muster up in that time. It’s a relatively easy CG shot, that’s true.
Haven’t seen much overly good CG this season anyways besides the sheep
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 10:04 AM
I felt she was being 100% sincere because she literally even says so and shows that by having Hughie take care and be responsible for Zoe because she does care about her daughter atleast.

However , I’m surprised that after her death that Zoe went to Red River which was a sad but nice little full circle arc because it’s the one place Victoria never wanted to go back but isn’t Sameer still alive?.

I think he’s Zoe dad so I thought she would go live with him instead.

Anyway , I liked Neumann despite her being a “villain” and Claudia did well with the material she had imo!!.

User Comment Image

I do disagree that Hughie was the first genuine connection she had in her adult life because she cared for Zoe ,Sameer and even Edgar who was her adoptive dad but he might have been her first real friend.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder