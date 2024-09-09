THE BOYS: Firecracker Actress Valorie Curry Calls Out Fan Who Crossed A Boundary At Recent Comic-Con

The recent fourth season of The Boys saw Homelander recruit two new members of The Seven, one of whom turned out to be alt-right TV host Firecracker: an openly racist, homophobic and all-round nasty customer with an axe to grind against Annie January, aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

Over the course of the season, Firecracker finds a way to endear herself to Homelander by taking a course of drugs which allow her to lactate. If you know anything about the seriously messed-up leader of The Seven, you'll no doubt understand why this would be of great interest to him!

Firecracker actress Valorie Curry recently attended Comic-Con Northern Ireland, and while she makes a point of noting that she had a mostly very pleasant experience, she has shared an Instagram video addressing one particularly "uncomfortable" encounter with a fan who crossed a boundary while waiting in line to meet her.

"I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on The Boys, and I don't care if you're in costume, I don't care if you're in character... it's not okay, and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth," Curry said in the video. "Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn't okay, and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn't think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable. It was quite clear I was uncomfortable. Again, I don't know what reaction you were looking for – nobody was laughing."

Curry didn't go into detail on exactly what went down, but based on the scenario we outlined above, you can probably guess!

During a recent interview with THR, Curry made it abundantly clear that she doesn't want her character to survive the events of the fifth and final season.

“I hope she dies. She has it coming from many people. She’s awful. She’s horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it’s not because of the meds, because that seems too easy,” she said. “It should be Sage (Susan Heyward), right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff. I hope she dies."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.