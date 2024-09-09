THE BOYS: Firecracker Actress Valorie Curry Calls Out Fan Who Crossed A Boundary At Recent Comic-Con

THE BOYS: Firecracker Actress Valorie Curry Calls Out Fan Who Crossed A Boundary At Recent Comic-Con

The Boys season 4 star Valorie Curry has shared a video addressing an incident that happened during Comic-Con Northern Ireland involving an "uncomfortable" situation with some fans...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2024 11:09 AM EST
The recent fourth season of The Boys saw Homelander recruit two new members of The Seven, one of whom turned out to be alt-right TV host Firecracker: an openly racist, homophobic and all-round nasty customer with an axe to grind against Annie January, aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

Over the course of the season, Firecracker finds a way to endear herself to Homelander by taking a course of drugs which allow her to lactate. If you know anything about the seriously messed-up leader of The Seven, you'll no doubt understand why this would be of great interest to him!

Firecracker actress Valorie Curry recently attended Comic-Con Northern Ireland, and while she makes a point of noting that she had a mostly very pleasant experience, she has shared an Instagram video addressing one particularly "uncomfortable" encounter with a fan who crossed a boundary while waiting in line to meet her.

"I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on The Boys, and I don't care if you're in costume, I don't care if you're in character... it's not okay, and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth," Curry said in the video. "Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn't okay, and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn't think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable. It was quite clear I was uncomfortable. Again, I don't know what reaction you were looking for – nobody was laughing."

Curry didn't go into detail on exactly what went down, but based on the scenario we outlined above, you can probably guess!

During a recent interview with THR, Curry made it abundantly clear that she doesn't want her character to survive the events of the fifth and final season.

“I hope she dies. She has it coming from many people. She’s awful. She’s horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it’s not because of the meds, because that seems too easy,” she said. “It should be Sage (Susan Heyward), right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff. I hope she dies."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Snow43214
Snow43214 - 9/9/2024, 11:55 AM
God, some people are proper pricks
The1st
The1st - 9/9/2024, 12:48 PM
@Snow43214 - Those aren't fans...they're fanatics.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/9/2024, 11:58 AM
Fans can be so entitled and anyone who actually loves Firecracker must be a disgusting person in real life so this checks out sadly ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2024, 11:58 AM
This is why comic conventions should go back to being about comic books, nowadays they’re just media conventions for cosplayers and celebrities.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 11:58 AM
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 11:59 AM
Also please shower and wear deordorant
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/9/2024, 11:59 AM
Homelander-cosplaying manchild threw a hissy fit after being told they couldn't be breastfed in public. Or am I misreading the situation?

Either way, good on her for standing her ground and not tolerating jackasses.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 12:04 PM
@DrReedRichards - This seems to be the most logical assessment. There are plenty of things that could have been done from the show to make her uncomfortable but this seems to be the most likely
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 12:11 PM
@DrReedRichards - that might honestly be it…ughhh.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/9/2024, 11:59 AM
Can only imagine it was probably a dude dressed as Homelander trying to put his mouth on her boobs
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/9/2024, 12:11 PM
@HermanM - probably a fat middle aged guy too, which makes it so much worse.
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/9/2024, 12:18 PM
@HermanM - I bet it was you.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/9/2024, 12:50 PM
@shhimpeeing - not a Boys fan
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2024, 12:00 PM
What a bunch of WEIRD people
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/9/2024, 12:08 PM
@bobevanz - Alot of them are on this site...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/9/2024, 12:02 PM
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/9/2024, 12:05 PM

Maybe this jerk was totally drunk. This was in Ireland .

As I’m sure Mr Cassidy can tell you, 87.3% of the people there are usually falling down drunk.

MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/9/2024, 12:29 PM
@DocSpock - It was Northern Ireland... they can't handle their drink.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/9/2024, 12:31 PM
@DocSpock - Northern Ireland. Most likely a brit. They've form for this type of behavior
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/9/2024, 12:39 PM
@MarkCassidy -

I’d stand corrected if I weren’t too drunk to stand up.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/9/2024, 12:40 PM
@DocSpock - people act like ass holes from alcohol shouldn’t be drinking at all that is most reason people call police on police shows from domestic abuse is alcohol see it a lot on cops, cops real tv, jail, other real tv cop shows
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/9/2024, 12:42 PM
@dragon316 - I'm drunk 75% of the time and I'm a delight to be around... just ask my parole officer.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/9/2024, 12:52 PM
@MarkCassidy - As a Northern Irishman I can confidently say we cannot, indeed, hold our drink.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 9/9/2024, 12:06 PM
Edgelords.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/9/2024, 12:08 PM
@Nightmare - Spoiler alert: It was Garth Ennis
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/9/2024, 12:07 PM
Too bad she had to go through that. Hopefully they identified the guy so that show organizers can ban him from registering again for future shows.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2024, 12:12 PM
The incels strike again. They must have been on a break from their protesting of some imaginary "woke" entertainment.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 12:15 PM
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2024, 12:38 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/9/2024, 12:15 PM
TK420
TK420 - 9/9/2024, 12:16 PM
People are mentally weak. Just tell the dude to [frick] off and go on about your day.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/9/2024, 12:29 PM
@TK420 - Ok tough guy 🙄 Pretty sure she told him to stop and he and his friend kept being dicks. Amazing, somebody does something shitty and your response is to talk down to the victim. Way to be a jackass, jackass
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/9/2024, 12:44 PM
@TK420 - god, theres always one
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/9/2024, 12:17 PM
I bet it was @HermanM [frick]in weirdo
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/9/2024, 12:24 PM
What a pos. Some people just need to get punched in the face.
captainireland
captainireland - 9/9/2024, 12:27 PM
It's a pity to hear this. I was at the event Saturday and the vibe was good. Only takes one or two to ruin that I guess. While I didn't meet Valorie Curry myself, friends of mine got her autograph and said she was lovely, so it's awful to hear she had a bad experience when she was seemingly being nice to the fans who did approach her. Although it doesn't surprise me in one respect, because while I didn't witness any actual abuse, I did witness a lack of self-awareness on multiple occasions, especially when it came to grown men hogging the microphone during panel Q&As while young kids queued behind them to ask actors questions. Ask your question, thank the actor and go so the next person can do the same. It's not the time for a conversation.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/9/2024, 12:40 PM
I'm starting to think Covid and the quarantine really did fvck up a lot of people's social skills... 😐
Baf
Baf - 9/9/2024, 12:46 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - You weren't in Northern Ireland last week, were you?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 12:50 PM
Some people sadly can’t distinguish reality from fiction anymore as we see nowadays all too much.

Anyway glad that she stood her ground and is calling this asshole out , wish she was more specific but oh well…

[frick] these jerkwads!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 12:57 PM
Unfortunately you have losers out there who can't tell the difference between real and pretend. Reminds me of all the The Walking Dead actors getting death threats for a role.

