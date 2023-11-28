THE BOYS: MEXICO Spin-Off In The Works; Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal Will Produce, Possibly Star

On the heels of the first season of Gen V, we're hearing that another spin-off of Prime Video's The Boys is in development: A Spanish-language series set in Mexico...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 28, 2023 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

College-set The Boys spin-off, Gen V, recently wrapped its first season, and we now have word that another off-shoot of the main series is in the early stages of development at Prime Video.

According to Deadline, The Boys: Mexico is in the works with Blue Beetle scribe Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer on board as writer. Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael García Bernal (Werewolf By Night) are set to executive produce, but are also said to be considering taking on supporting roles in the show.

Details on the premise are being kept under wraps. A search for a co-showrunner to join creator, writer and executive producer Dunnet-Alcocer is currently underway. The spin-off will be filmed in Mexico, and casting is set to begin soon.

The team behind the original show, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Neil H. Moritz’s Original Film, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will oversee The Boys: Mexico.

Though an exact premier date has yet to be set, it was recently announced that The Boys will return for its fourth season next year.

"For Butcher, by the time they were making the finale, we were pretty deep into breaking Season 4," said Kripke in a recent interview. "We knew that we wanted that virus to be a pretty big part of Season 4, and we knew that we wanted Butcher to be aware of it. It seems crazy that he wouldn’t be aware of it. It became kind of tricky, because how do we show that he knows about it without it just being dialogue? This idea came up that it probably shouldn’t even happen in The Boys, it should happen in Gen V.”

"The value of having the [two shows’ writers] rooms be in coordination is, our room took it to Michele and her room and said, ‘Can we put Butcher in the end, so we can show that he’s really hot on the tail of the virus?’ It was really cool, because it does a nice little preamble to what’s coming next. And Karl and Ant both were willing to come in on their days off to go work on the other show. But the Homelander part was Michele’s team."

Check out some promo art at the link below.

Specific season 4 plot details are also under wraps, but we do know that new recruits will include Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. Cameron Crovertti (Ryan) has also been upped to series regular, which is hardly surprising after the sinister final shot of season 3.

Kripke recently confirmed that The Boys will not finish up after four seasons.

GEN V: Prime Video Officially Releases Season Finale Scene Featuring [SPOILER]
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/28/2023, 5:21 PM
Superpowered Cartels
GhostDog - 11/28/2023, 5:24 PM
The idea sounds full of potential and I’ll watch but The Boys universe keeps becoming more and more like the very thing they make fun of.
MyCoolYoung - 11/28/2023, 5:37 PM
@GhostDog - I came here to say the same thing lol
supermanrex - 11/28/2023, 6:00 PM
@GhostDog - im all for expanding but i think it needs to be a small number of shows and tight and concise content. no cash grabs that aren't organic to the original mother ship show. dont over saturate and stray to far from the source.
mountainman - 11/28/2023, 5:25 PM
On one hand, I already didn’t watch Gen V and don’t know how interested I am in a huge connected universe around this.

On the other, this could be much more interesting than superhero university.

Plus Luna and Bernal are some top notch talent attached.

Consider me intrigued.
Tpo81 - 11/28/2023, 6:20 PM
@mountainman - Gen V was awesome if you enjoyed the boys it's a must watch imo. Yes they're in college but it was just like watching the boys and that's all I can ask for
bobevanz - 11/28/2023, 5:26 PM
Too much of a good thing eh? No? Lol
TheLobster - 11/28/2023, 5:32 PM
I thought Gen V was done pretty well so if this is of the same caliber? Count me in!

Would love to see a superhero version of Narcos.
AFriendFromWork - 11/28/2023, 5:34 PM
On board ass writer.
Blergh - 11/28/2023, 5:38 PM
Yes! Foreign spin offs for established universes are a good idea
ModHaterSLADE - 11/28/2023, 5:44 PM
Luna was great on Narcos, hope he stars in it.
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2023, 5:49 PM
There is some solid talent involved, and it has a setting with a ton of potential (like superpowered cartels mentioned in a comment above). But why call it 'The Boys: Mexico' and not 'Los Chicos'?
HashTagSwagg - 11/28/2023, 6:02 PM
It's the Walking dead all over again.
BeNice123 - 11/28/2023, 6:18 PM
Mexicans probly are on board… im good on the spin offs…

