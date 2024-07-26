THE BOYS Prequel Series VOUGHT RISING Announced At SDCC; [SPOILER] Will Return As Season 5 Regular

A new The Boys spin-off was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and this one will be a prequel focusing on the origins of Vought. A certain character has also been confirmed for season 5...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys universe continues to expand, with a third spin-off series announced this evening during the Prime Video's show's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Vought Rising will be a prequel series focusing on the origins of the all-encompassing corporation from the main series, with both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash set to reprise their respective roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

Spoilers for the season 4 finale of The Boys ahead.

Ackles also made an appearance on stage at Hall H, confirming that Solider Boy will return as a series regular for the fifth and final season after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below, and let us know what you make of the concept of this spin-off series in the comments section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/26/2024, 3:10 PM
Love it!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/26/2024, 3:14 PM
Such a cool way for him to find out

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/26/2024, 3:15 PM
User Comment Image
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 7/26/2024, 3:20 PM
I love the fact they mock the Marvel/DC model a Lot and they end up doing the exact same thing with all the spinoff, prequels, Broadway musicals on ice, etcetc
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/26/2024, 3:21 PM
@BabyLasagna - User Comment Image
kider2
kider2 - 7/26/2024, 3:23 PM
They make fun of Marvel and DC for all the phases etc but this will be the 5th The Boys show! The Boys, The Boys Animated series, Gen V, Vought Rising and The Boys Mexico series!
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 7/26/2024, 3:38 PM
@kider2 - My god I forgot about the animated and the mexico stuff lol
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/26/2024, 3:27 PM
I just hope Maeve returns in Season 5. I would imagine that she'd at least appear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 3:42 PM
@IAmAHoot - yeah , we need one more Maeve appearance

I liked that she got her happy ending but this will affect her now so it would be odd to not see her again.

I did miss her presence in S4.

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 7/26/2024, 3:32 PM
Two of my favorite characters along with Frederick Vought himself. Game for this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 3:43 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - it will be cool to finally meet Vought himself now atleast.

Wonder who they’ll cast?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 3:45 PM
I’m kinda mixed on this tbh…

I like the idea of it being apparently a pulpy 50’s-set murder mystery but while I enjoy the characters of Soldier Boy and even Stormfront to an extent , they aren’t exactly the most likable of people to put it mildly so idk if I would want to follow them much if they are indeed the leads.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also it’s funny to see The Boys become what it would make fun of it.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/26/2024, 3:47 PM
Becoming the very thing they mock. Next thing you know they're getting a section of a theme park.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 7/26/2024, 4:15 PM
@Nightmare - it will all make sense when we get to Infinity Vought and Age of Butcher
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/26/2024, 3:50 PM
When you are so tone deaf you become the parody you are parodying. They don't even know what to do with the main series. Season 4 was treading water until the finale.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/26/2024, 3:58 PM
More of SB is cool but after season 4, it's hard to get excited. Hopefully it wont have the same writers involved.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/26/2024, 4:19 PM
F*cking missed Soldierboy, man...hell yeah!

