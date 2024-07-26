THE BOYS Prequel Series VOUGHT RISING Announced At SDCC; [SPOILER] Will Return As Season 5 Regular

The Boys universe continues to expand, with a third spin-off series announced this evening during the Prime Video's show's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Vought Rising will be a prequel series focusing on the origins of the all-encompassing corporation from the main series, with both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash set to reprise their respective roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

Spoilers for the season 4 finale of The Boys ahead.

Ackles also made an appearance on stage at Hall H, confirming that Solider Boy will return as a series regular for the fifth and final season after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below, and let us know what you make of the concept of this spin-off series in the comments section.

Introducing the next deranged entry into the world of The Boys: VOUGHT RISING, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the [frick]ing shield. pic.twitter.com/Ss9lqnnbP3 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 26, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.