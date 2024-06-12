THE BOYS Season 4 Is Now Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes - But With A Series-Low Score

The Boys returns for its fourth season with a 3-episode premiere tomorrow, and critics have been sharing their reviews online since the embargo lifted yesterday afternoon.

The first wave of reviews were mixed-positive, but with 43 verdicts in total now added to Rotten Tomatoes, season 4 of the Prime Video series has been officially "certified fresh" with a score of 84%.

"Boxing in the political arena with a bloodied smile, The Boys' fourth season is grim and even a little glum while holding up a cracked mirror towards modern society," reads the Critics Consensus.

A very respectable score, but it's still a series-low for the acclaimed comic book adaptation. Season 1 sits at 85%, 2 at 97% and 3 at 98%.

Have a read through some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.