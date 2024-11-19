THE BOYS Showrunner Says He's Afraid Of The Series "Becoming The Thing We’ve Been Satirizing For Five Years"

As we approach the fifth and final season of The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke has admitted that he's afraid the series might become the very thing it's always set out to satirize...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

Over the course of its four seasons, Prime Video's The Boys has taken aim at major superhero franchises (numerous shots have been fired at Marvel Studios and Warner Bros./DC), with Vought basically doubling for a massive studio machine that churns out endless sequels and spin-offs with little regard for the quality of the projects.

It hasn't gone unnoticed that, as the show has grown in popularity over the years, these parodies have been lacking some bite, and The Boys has spawned a few spin-offs of its own. In addition to Gen V and the animated Diabolical series, we have Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico in development (and they're just the ones that have been announced).

While speaking to Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke admitted that he is afraid of the show selling out by becoming what it's been satirizing.

"I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we’ve been satirizing for five years . The thing about The Boys is that it’s punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out . I’m really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we’re passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can’t tell in The Boys and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we’re making and being able to defend why we’re making them. I worry about that every single day."

Fortunately, The Boys has maintained a certain level of quality - although most would tend to agree that the most recent season was the weakest overall. The first season of Gen V also came in for a lot of praise, but it's completely understandable that Kripke would have these concerns.

What do you think? Has The Boys "sold out" in your opinion?

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys will return for a fifth and final season.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/19/2024, 11:50 AM
Too late
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/19/2024, 11:55 AM
Welp...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/19/2024, 11:57 AM
You already are. With how many spinoffs there are, you're just like any other franchise out there.
TowelSeatbelt
TowelSeatbelt - 11/19/2024, 11:58 AM
Lol your show is toast, has been since early season 2
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/19/2024, 12:02 PM
Y’all are haters - each season has been great. Sure, season 2 was the weakest by compared, but even that season was still enjoyable.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/19/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheLobster - This past season was not good. Not sure what happened but it felt like a parody of itself multiple times. Sucks too because I was pretty ride or die with it until season four.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/19/2024, 12:02 PM
This show has gone way downhill. The first season is the only true great one.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/19/2024, 12:04 PM
They should probably focus more of superhero's/ supervillains villains USING their powers. The politics is boring as [frick].
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 12:05 PM
I mean , it’s already happened dude regardless of the quality or not wanting to just churn out more content…

You “sold out” inherently in the moment any spin-offs were greenlit or characters like Homelander started to appear in video games & such.

I don’t even mean that as some sort of jab or anything since I’m
a fan and can understand how working within a big world such as this can get the creative juices flowing and have one think of ideas that could carry their own stories so I don’t mind it & even welcome it tbh.

Not all of those ideas will appeal to everybody and that’s fine.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 12:08 PM
Too late bub
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 12:08 PM
s1 good,

s2 crap

s3 soldier boy was the only good thing.

S4 didn't watch, saw some clips of YT and that was enough for me.

S5 I'll look at the Soldier boy scenes on YT when someone puts them into a vid collab.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 11/19/2024, 12:12 PM
@harryba11zack - I think I agree. I don't remember hating Season 2, but I barley remember anything that distinguishes it either. I distinctly remember hating Season 3 because absolutely NOTHING happens that whole [frick]ing season, characters just going in circles. Yet that was when the show was at peak popularity somehow? I watched part of Season 4 well after the release and it was truly shit.
Radders
Radders - 11/19/2024, 12:10 PM
They shill for the establishment, absolutely not Punk Rock
Diend
Diend - 11/19/2024, 12:15 PM
@Radders - Not even close
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/19/2024, 12:12 PM
Dude thinks he's Nirvana when in reality he's Kings of Leon.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/19/2024, 12:19 PM
I mean, a lot of the disgusting sex, fetish and orgy stuff is pretty realistic nowadays. Especially in California. The only difference is now they're doing it in public.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/19/2024, 12:20 PM
Kripke's terminal case of TDS ruined this show from S2-on. S1 was fantastic. Too bad he couldn't control his mental derangement.
HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 11/19/2024, 12:24 PM
Yikes. I wish I had screenshots of my old comments about this very topic from years ago. This show has always given me the vibe of an unpopular kid making fun of the popular crowd while desperately wanting to be one of them. Parody is one thing, but you didn’t seen the Wayans promoting Scary Movie like a genuine horror film. The Boys has always marketed itself and wanted to appear like all the IP it pokes fun at.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/19/2024, 12:27 PM
the show is on Amazon. lmao, nothing punk rock about that.

To be clear, I like the show with no issues with the spinoffs, I watch what I want, skip what I don't want, whatever.

But you can't claim to be "punk rock" while being bank rolled by amazon.

