THE BOYS Unveils First Look At Teenage Kix Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere; New Cast Members Announced

THE BOYS Unveils First Look At Teenage Kix Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere; New Cast Members Announced

The two-episode season 5 premiere of The Boys is almost upon us, and a new teaser has revealed our first look at the three new Supes who make up Teenage Kix...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The fifth and final season of The Boys kicks off tomorrow with a two-episode premiere, and Prime Video has released a new teaser which reveals our first glimpse of Vought's younger Supe team, Teenage Kix.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Emma Elle Paterson and Dylan Colton will play Countess Crow, Sheline and Jetstreak, respectively, while Ely Henry has also joined the cast as The Worm.

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that Butcher will fully embrace his villainous side in season 5.

"The thing I love about Butcher’s story is it’s about how vengeance and violence, even if done for a just cause, is ultimately toxic and poisons your soul."

"The big turning point for Butcher at the end of season 4 was that he committed to the fact that he’s a monster," Kripke added. "He’s given up any semblance of humanity," said Kripke. The one thing Butcher had that was keeping him on track was the image of his dead wife, Becca, whom he would see in visions. But now that they're gone, Kripke says he's "committed to being a true monster in order to achieve his goals." 

"The question for this season is, as scary as Butcher is, and as driven and bloodthirsty as he is, can Hughie and the others rekindle some spark of humanity in this guy?" added Kripke. "Butcher and Homelander veer between this thing of, are they monsters, or are they human? We just put them on different parts of that spectrum."

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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