SEVERANCE Season 2 Trailer Released As Apple TV+ Finally Announces Premiere Date

Good news: Apple TV+ has finally announced a premiere date for the second season of its critically-acclaimed sci-fi drama/thriller series, Severance. Bad News: We're going to be waiting quite a bit longer than expected to find out what happens after the events of that intense season 1 finale.

Despite initial reports indicating that the show would return to our screens before the end of the year, the streamer has revealed that Severance season 2 won't be with us until January 17, 2025 - almost three years since the first episodes aired.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, it's a blackly funny workplace satire with sci-fi elements, starring Adam Scott as a man named Mark Scout who has his brain "severed" in order to divide his memories between his work and personal life.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark and his colleagues find themselves at the centre of an unravelling mystery involving the sinister company they work for, Lumon Industries.

"It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said EP Ben Stiller when the show was renewed for a second season. "It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance' to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

The brief season 2 teaser features glimpses of Scout and his returning colleagues, as well as a new character played by Game of Thrones and The Sandman alum Gwendoline Christie.

Severance returns 1.17.25 pic.twitter.com/VfusmJ3k4s — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 10, 2024

"In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."