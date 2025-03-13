Brad Pitt Tops 180 MPH In Official Trailer For High Octane Racing Thriller F1

Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures have finally launched the full-length official trailer for Joseph Kosinski's F1, the upcoming summer action blockbuster starring 2x Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt (Fight Club; Bullet Train; Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) as Sonny Hayes, "the greatest that never was."

Speaking with reporters at the trailer launch, the Top Gun: Maverick director teased what we can expect from his next high octane thriller, "Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it's not something you can just learn overnight. The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness. This film has got it all: Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humor, and a little bit of romance."

As per the synopsis, the film follows Hayes, "FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce, the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

In addition to Pitt, the supporting cast consists of Damson Idris (Snowfall; Outside the Wire; Swarm), Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin; Better Call Saul; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Tobias Menzies (The Crown; Outlander; Game of Thrones), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve; The Witcher; Pusher), Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men; Skyfall; Dune), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Joseph Balderrama (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; The Batman; Secret Invasion), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso; I May Destroy You; Catastrophe), Samson Kayo (Bloods; Truth Seekers; The Bubble), Callie Cooke (Cheaters; Rules of the Game; Britannia), Will Merrick (Skins; Dead Pixels; About Time), and Layne Harper (Dear Edward; The Blacklist; For Life).

Kosinski reteamed with Top Gun: Maverick scribe Ehren Kruger to develop the story, and shot much of the film during actual Grand Prix events, adding an extra level of authenticity to the high octane thriller.

F1 drivers slated to make cameos include, but are not limited to, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Logan Sargeant, Alexander Albon, Franco Colapinto, Guenther Steiner, and Benoît Tréluyer.

F1 hits theaters and IMAX, domestically on June 27, and internationally on June 25!

Watch the official trailer below: