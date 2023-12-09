DOCTOR WHO: BBC Received Over 100 Complaints For "Inappropriate" Transgender Character In THE STAR BEAST

Doctor Who is making headlines after receiving upwards of 100 complaints from viewers who were upset by the inclusion of a transgender character in the long-running sci-fi series. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2023
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

In the first of Russell T Davies' Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, titled "The Star Beast," we were reunited with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble...and her family. Among them was Rose, Donna's daughter (and a transgender woman). 

The episode successfully explored what it means to have a trans child and, despite some relatively heavy-handed non-binary talk in the final act (which played a key role in how Donna ultimately regained her memories), it's difficult to understand why anyone would complain about Rose's introduction. 

Well, they did

According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), the BBC received more than 100 complaints from Doctor Who viewers who shared their belief that the inclusion of Yasmin Finney's transgender character Rose was "inappropriate."

144 complaints were received in total, with some going so far as to say Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney's Rose was "anti-male" and an "inappropriate inclusion of [a] transgender character." It's reportedly commonplace for the BBC to receive anti-trans complaints, and we wouldn't bank on these doing anything to change returning showrunner Russell T Davies' wider plans for the sci-fi series. 

For context, over 7 million people tuned into this episode of Doctor Who during its first week of release by the BBC. 

Last month, Davies made it clear he intends to find ways to reflect today's world in Doctor Who moving forward and shared his disappointment with how transgender representation is often vilified in the press. 

"[There are] newspapers of absolute hate, and venom, and destruction, and violence who would rather see that sort of thing wiped off the screen destroyed," he said. "Shame on you, and good luck to you in your lonely lives."

The second Doctor Who special suggested the Fourteenth Doctor may be gay (or, more likely, bisexual) and some believe Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth iteration will be as well. The franchise's fanbase appears relatively open to diversity, but we're sure you'll recall the backlash to BBC introducing a female Doctor a few years back!

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a massive global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone. 

The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively. 

A new clip and poster have also been released for tonight's final Doctor Who special titled "The Giggle."

Blergh - 12/9/2023, 6:42 AM
It was pretty clear that the usualy suspects would complain yet again
RealTurner - 12/9/2023, 7:02 AM
@Blergh - All 144 of them! It's an uprising! They're taking over! How will we stop this wall of endless negativity? This horde of bigots who will not be silenced? Quick, make another article spreading the inevitable hatred of 0.01% of the people who watched!
CoHost - 12/9/2023, 6:42 AM
Transgender have more humanity than any cis person can ever gain.
RealTurner - 12/9/2023, 7:05 AM
@CoHost - LOL did you take a survey? Trans people can be just as ignorant and silly and biased and prejuided, and as smart and caring and intellectual as anyone else. They have the same potential as everyone. Guess what, they aren't even that special.

Think for a moment about the word "equality." It isn't something that should be attempted to be reached by tearing down anyone else. Your comment is as dumb as the script of that episode.
dorritosaur - 12/9/2023, 7:09 AM
@CoHost - Umm, be careful with that opinion. It has flaws.
BeyondtheFuture - 12/9/2023, 6:52 AM
I love trans people, dated a trans girl super hot, but even my wonderful trans friends agree that episode beat people over the head with it, I think the tipping point was male-appearing timelord
RealTurner - 12/9/2023, 7:06 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - Imagine if someone has said to Jodie's Timelady "What a shame you aren't still a man. There is a solution, but it isn't something a female presenting Timelord would ever think of."
BritishMonkey - 12/9/2023, 7:06 AM
Bunch of crybaby snowflakes.

