DOCTOR WHO Season 2's Ending Before Reshoots Added Billie Piper As "The Doctor" Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

DOCTOR WHO Season 2's Ending Before Reshoots Added Billie Piper As &quot;The Doctor&quot; Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

With season 3 still not confirmed, Doctor Who's season 2 finale underwent major changes, and we have details on what was originally meant to happen...and it didn't include a regeneration or Billie Piper.

By JoshWilding - Jun 04, 2025 12:06 PM EST
In this past Saturday's Doctor Who's season 2 finale, "The Reality War," the title character learned that Fourteen's "bi-generaton" was caused by his Time Lord life force desperately trying to find a way to survive and continue his species. 

While attempting to rescue Poppy, his daughter created through a wish, the Doctor poured his own regeneration energy into the Time Vortex, triggering a regeneration. In doing so, he shifted reality so that she could continue to exist as the human daughter of Belinda.

A regeneration did eventually follow, with Ncuti Gatwa's adventurer transforming into a female Doctor with Billie Piper's face. She previously played Rose Tyler in the series and was once exposed to the heart of the TARDIS as "Bad Wolf." That and the fact that she wasn't introduced as The Doctor has led to speculation that this is a temporary change before the new Doctor is properly introduced.

Whether that's Russell T Davies' intention remains to be seen, though a recent leak suggested he doesn't have a firm plan, largely because season 3 seems far from a sure thing. 

There's been chatter online that the series ended with an open-ended regeneration before Piper was cast and, prior to that, that we'd have seen a happy ending with the Doctor and his friends gathering at a party. Gatwa would have continued playing the Time Lord heading into season 3, but in reality, couldn't remain committed to a show indefinitely when Hollywood is calling.

Shortly before Saturday's finale, scooper Daniel Richtman wrote, "The original ending of [Doctor] Who S2 (before the reshoots) was The Doctor, Ruby, Belinda, etc. are all having a big party (think Amy [and] Rory’s wedding) everyone’s dancing [and] The Vlinx is a DJ. Susan is seen watching them from afar, which would’ve been the cliffhanger leading into a [season 3]."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, he's now elaborated on that by revealing, "Susan would have appeared in a Five Doctors-esque look (grey trenchcoat) overlooking the party that the Doctor [and company] are at. She [would] have been standing with Poppy to...Susan says, 'Let’s go Mum,' and then we cut to the credits."

"This was to be explored next season but was shelved once [season 3] was then not to go ahead as planned," he added, "and [Davies] wanted to give the Poppy storyline an ending instead of having to pick it up in a later season with a new Doctor."

When it became clear that season 3 wasn't guaranteed, an awful lot changed, and it's been reported that Piper was added as a way to drum up interest from audiences and Disney+ executives. 

Unfortunately, we're still no closer to learning whether Disney+ will renew its deal with the BBC. It doesn't appear likely as we write this, and a smarter decision might have been to go with the open-ended regeneration just in case Doctor Who is shelved and eventually returns with a new creative team. 

Do you think Piper should be the Sixteenth Doctor? Share your thoughts in the comments section. 

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 1:10 PM
Honestly I can buy that being the original ending given this particular still we got that isn’t from any of the episodes this season…

User Comment Image

Also the Susan cliffhanger sounds interesting and would show that the thread was indeed going to be picked up after being teased throughout Ncuti’s run and her cameo in the 6th episode aswell.

It sucks how things have worked out unfortunately but I can give RTD a bit more slack then for trying to atleast wrap up Fifteenth’s run in a quick pivot as much as he could due to the BBC & Disney+’s indecision which forced Ncuti to move on from the role rather then wait for a renewal that may or may not come.
AC1
AC1 - 6/4/2025, 1:32 PM
I'm sad Ncuti is seemingly done already BUT I'm kinda glad we didn't get that ending with Susan saying Poppy was her Mum, genuinely hate the idea of Susan's mother or father (whichever is The Doctor's child) being from the First Doctor's future.

Despite the silly line added to last season about The Doctor not being a father "yet" it's already been firmly established by previous Doctors that he was a father a long time ago; particularly by the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors post-revival.

Susan absolutely needs to come back after the tease in Interstellar Song Context but not for a dumb retcon further undermining The First Doctor.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 1:46 PM
@AC1 -

Isn't the first Doctor, I mean the canon first Doctor, a dad?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 1:46 PM
@AC1 - I honestly don’t mind it given the timey-wimey nature of the show but I can see why some might have had issues with it…

Plus it’s not like this would have been the first big retcon in the shows history

I thought it was potentially an interesting direction to go in of Poppy being his daughter (which makes me wonder wtf happened to Jenny but I digress)

The flow of time is weird in the show so the 11th and 10th Doctor saying they were fathers long ago could still work in this context I feel.

I honestly would have preferred this then the ending we got but oh well
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/4/2025, 1:40 PM
Susan? Just so we're clear... That's the doctor's granddaughter from old who, right? I actually think that sounds more interesting to me.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 1:45 PM
"Gatwa would have continued playing the Time Lord heading into season 3, but in reality, couldn't remain committed to a show indefinitely when Hollywood is calling."

This is such a spin.

Most people rejected and boycotted the last two non canon Doctors.

Some execs had meetings with Davies and Gatwa and told them the Gatwa Doctor has to go.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 6/4/2025, 1:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You clearly don't know anything. Even the Who fans angry about this past season lay no blame on Gatwa. They have been pissed at the writing and are upset that Gatwa didn't get better scripts because he's clearly talented and having fun with the role.

Go back to listening to your Kid Rock albums and stop pretending your opinions are facts.

