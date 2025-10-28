DOCTOR WHO: Disney+ Officially Exists Partnership With The BBC But The Show's Return Date Has Been Revealed

It was starting to look like Doctor Who's time had reached its end, and while Disney+ is exiting its deal with the BBC, the show is set to return to our screens next year with Russell T Davies as writer...

By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2025 01:10 PM EST
While this news was to be expected, it seemed more likely to drop after The War Between the Land and the Sea's premiere. Regardless, it's now been confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that Disney+ is exiting its Doctor Who partnership with the BBC. 

The streamer teamed with the British Broadcasting Company to bring the long-running sci-fi series to a global audience. That included a cash injection meant to give the show a big-budget feel, bringing it more in line with Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, for example. 

Unfortunately, the first two seasons of this latest Doctor Who revival struggled to find an audience. There were also repeated controversies surrounding showrunner Russell T Davies's so-called "woke" approach to the stories being told. 

Ncuti Gatwa left the series in the Season 2 finale, regenerating into a female Doctor with Billie Piper's face (the actress played companion Rose Tyler when the series was brought back by Davies in 2005).

Now, the BBC has announced that Doctor Who will return in Christmas 2026 with a special episode written by Davies. It's unclear whether this will be his farewell meant to bridge the gap between his and the next showrunner's vision. Either way, the broadcaster has confirmed that it will "announce plans for the next series in due course to ensure the Doctor's adventures continue."

We'd imagine this episode will be more in line with the Doctor Who from before Disney+'s involvement, as the budget is likely to be lower. Still, the series thrived for years without a streaming partner, and the hope is that it will do so again.

In a statement, Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, said, "We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea."

"The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

It's also been confirmed that The War Between the Land and the Sea is heading to BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, along with a brand-new animated series for CBeebies, which is in development.

The Doctor Who Christmas special will be produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC. The news that the series is going nowhere will be welcomed by fans, but what its future looks like isn't clear, despite the promises above. For now, at least, it seems the BBC won't be teaming up with another streaming platform. 

Lazarus
Lazarus - 10/28/2025, 1:21 PM
Officially exists? Lol
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/28/2025, 1:31 PM
THEY DO EXIST
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 1:32 PM
Honestly , it’s disappointing but not really surprising given the viewership hasn’t been significant enough on D+ for them to continue to put money into the show & it’s marketing so understandable (it didn’t help that the show wasn’t exclusively available to watch there besides on the BBC that is).

Anyway good to hear that we are getting a Christmas special in 2026 which I’m assuming will have Billie Piper in the lead and could transition us into the next Doctor aswell as perhaps a new creative team if RTD leaves…

I wouldn’t mind if Davies left even though I’ve enjoyed his current run on the show overall just to get some new blood in there but I’m fine if he stays aswell.

Anyway , still miffed about Ncuti leaving so prematurely due to various circumstances but excited to see the future of DW which I hope is filled with good things!!.

