DOCTOR WHO Season 1 Trailer Teases Fourteenth Doctor's New Adventures As Release Window Is Finally Revealed

Following yesterday's Christmas Special, the first teaser trailer for the new season of Doctor Who has been released and it promises an exciting set of adventures for the Fourteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2023 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Doctor Who's latest Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," arrived last night (or yesterday morning depending on where you live) and it put the spotlight squarely on Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and his companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. 

It was a fantastic effort from all involved which included musical numbers, some clever time-travel shenanigans, and a very different Doctor who is (mostly) unburdened of his tragic past. Once the episode aired, we were treated to a glimpse of what's to come with a new teaser and confirmation the show returns in May.

There aren't any major reveals here, and certainly no familiar foes from the past, but it certainly looks like Doctor Who is getting the fresh start promised by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Heading into the Christmas Special, there were concerns that many fans might not accept Gatwa's Doctor when David Tennant's version is still alive on Earth with his own Tardis. 

There being two Doctors resulted from a controversial bi-generation which the Fifteenth Doctor addressed head-on in a recent interview with IGN (via SFFGazette.com). 

"I got cast and then a couple months, maybe two months later, I had to go and meet all the producers, just they wanted a little celebratory drink, like, ‘You're the Doctor, welcome to the family,'" Gatwa said of how he learned of Davies' shocking plans. "He just told me! He told me what was going to happen."

"I was like, 'Things are going to be done differently from now on. Russell, I can see the cogs turning in your mind, just thinking of all new places to take the show.'"

Despite that, the actor confirms there will be "little bits" of story related to this Doctor's bi-generated status and emphasises that his Doctor is, without any shadow of a doubt, also the Doctor. "Fifteen's origin story is just the Doctor's origin story; he is fully just the next Doctor in the line. It's a new mythology that Russell has created, that the Doctor can regenerate fully or double."

Gatwa concluded by teasing, "There is a whole bunch of mythology that Russell is bringing in, there's a whole pantheon full of different villains and lore and mythology that he's bringing into the show. [Bi-generation is] just very exciting and very indicative of the new adventures we'll be going on in Doctor Who."

Take a look at the Doctor Who season 1 teaser, the new opening credits, and a BTS video in the X posts below. 

worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 12:07 PM
Eh
marvel72 - 12/26/2023, 12:23 PM
Well at least we know the date that everyone will stop watching.
theFUZZ008 - 12/26/2023, 12:37 PM
Season 1?
AC1 - 12/26/2023, 1:03 PM
Honestly? It was alright. The musical number felt out of place but there's always something cheesy and slightly too goofy in one of RTD's Christmas specials. Really enjoyed Ncuti in the role, was nice getting to start off with him already being somewhat established rather than the usual post-regenerative confusion, just out there doing his thing as The Doctor already, almost got similar vibes to what Christopher Eccleston did with the Ninth Doctor, except where Nine was very much in a post-war trauma state, Fifteen was kinda the opposite, feeling a bit more light-hearted and free but still very much The Doctor.

Also liked the chemistry between The Doctor and Ruby, she seems like she'll be a great companion. Not overly keen that they seem to be leaning into the Timeless Child stuff even more with The Doctor talking about being an orphan and a foundling too but maybe RTD can be the one to finally make some sense of it (I don't really think the Toymaker's line about turning The Doctor's history into a jigsaw puzzle during the 60th was really enough). Also I really hope the "Mavity" thing gets fixed soon, didn't find it funny when the gag first happened during the anniversary specials, and I can't imagine for the rest of Doctor Who's existence as a franchise that they'll never use the word "gravity" again...

And I still think the bigeneration thing only really makes sense as Fifteen being time-displaced at the moment of Fourteen's regeneration due to reality being warped by the Toymaker. With lines like "I'm fine because you fix yourself" from Fifteen and "You're older because you come next" from Fourteen in The Giggle it all but confirms that eventually Fourteen WILL fully regenerate into Fifteen, we've just seen it in the wrong order. As for RTD's comments that bigeneration has actually rippled backwards and now retroactively happened during every regeneration, I have to hope he was just joking because that'd not only be complete nonsense but it'd also remove any dramatic tension from the series because it means the Doctor can literally never die even in the way that regeneration used to be a bit like dying because that old version of the character would be replaced.
Ha1frican - 12/26/2023, 1:07 PM
I’m just glad it’s coming to Disney Plus, I’d been in and out of the show since the Matt Smith era just because it was that easily available but it being on a platform I already have that I can just add it to my Apple TV watchlist means I’ll be checking them out as they release

