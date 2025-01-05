CREATURE COMMANDOS' David Harbour On Playing Live-Action Frankenstein; Gunn Confirms Finale Post-Credits Scene

Creature Commandos may focus on an entire squad of monsters, but only one of them seems to be an actual bad guy.

Though we can probably blame his creator for at least some of his less appealing personality traits, Eric Frankenstein is a pretty nasty piece of work in most respects, even if David Harbour does imbue the character with a modicum of humanity with his stellar voice work.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has confirmed that the actors cast in DCU animated projects will reprise their roles in live-action, and Harbour was asked about potentially returning as Frankenstein down the line during an interview with Collider.

The Stranger Things alum said he has discussed it with Gunn, but isn't sure if Eric will ultimately make the jump to live-action.

"I'm just like, 'Go ahead. Put it out there!' Because I do think it'd be super fun. We talked about it casually. There's nothing planned, but I talked to him a little bit about the realities of what that would look like in terms of CG or practical effects, and he had all kinds of different thoughts and ideas. But I think they're still building their universe, and that's fun. As they build it, I think they're gonna see what people like or what works, and that's gonna be a component to what they go forward with. But it is such a fun idea to have, like, Batman run into an angry Frankenstein, or Superman, or whatever! It's just fun that all these characters exist in the same universe, and who knows where they'd end up? It’d be kind of cool."

Harbour was also asked whether he'll be returning as his Thunderbolts* character, Red Guardian, for Avengers: Doomsday, but pretended he couldn't hear the question!

In related news, Gunn has confirmed that this week's season finale of Creature Commandos will feature a post-credits scene, but didn't reveal any details. Based on his previous comments, there's a decent chance the stinger will have some impact on the events of Superman, or/and the second season of Peacemaker.

James Gunn confirmed that this week’s Creature Commandos episode, the season finale, will feature a POST-CREDITS SCENE,



What do YOU think this post-credits scene will tease?? pic.twitter.com/bwH05Lb7US — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) January 5, 2025

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.