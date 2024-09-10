Josh Brolin Has Passed On Playing Hal Jordan In DCU LANTERNS Series

Following reports that Josh Brolin has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming HBO Lanterns series, we're hearing that the Avengers: Endgame actor has declined...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 10, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Last week, reliable sources reported that Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2) had been offered the co-lead role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, but it sounds like DC Studios might need to continue the search.

According to THR, Brolin has declined the opportunity to suit-up as the veteran ring-slinging hero.

Follow-up reports claimed that Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey), Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar), and Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) were also in contention, with Pine expected to get the offer if Brolin passed. 

We don't know if Pine is next in line or not, but the trade has heard that McConaughey is definitely not in the mix.

Fans seemed to be somewhat divided on Brolin (56) potentially taking on this role, anyway, primarily due to the Dune star's age. McGregor and McConaughey are only slightly younger at 53 and 54, respectively, but Pine is 44.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Assuming they're still in the mix, would you like the role of Hal Jordan in Lanterns to go to Pine, or McGregor, or another actor? Drop us a comment down below.

