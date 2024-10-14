LANTERNS: Aaron Pierre And Kyle Chandler Suit-Up As John Stewart And Hal Jordan In New Fan-Art

We recently got word that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) had landed the role of John Stewart in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, with Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) officially confirmed to star as Hal Jordan around the same time.

Now, 21x4 has shared some impressive fan-art which may give us an idea of how Pierre and Chandler will look as the rookie ring-slinging hero and the Green Lantern Corps veteran who will become his reluctant mentor.

Pierre was always a fan-favorite pick to play Stewart, but we had heard that fellow frontrunner Stephan James (Babes) was the studio's top choice. We do know that Josh Brolin (and several other A-list actors if reports are to be believed) was offered the role of Jordan, and fans don't seem to have warmed to the idea of Chandler suiting-up as the character just yet.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

Aaron Pierre IS John Stewart. This is a perfect casting decision, and I have full faith in what James Gunn is building for the DCU. If you haven’t watched Rebel Ridge on Netflix, please do. It was my first introduction to Aaron’s work, and you won’t be disappointed. — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) October 13, 2024 Here’s my take on Kyle Chandler as the DCU’s Hal Jordan/Green Lantern. I’ve followed Chandler’s career since his Early Edition days. He’s a phenomenal actor, and I know he’ll do the part justice!



I wanted to keep portions of this concept as raw as possible while focusing on the… — 21XFOUR (@21xfour) October 3, 2024

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Kelly MacDonald (The Radleys, Boardwalk Empire) is rumored to be in line to play the female lead (believed to be Jordan's love-interest).

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."