LANTERNS: Aaron Pierre And Kyle Chandler Suit-Up As John Stewart And Hal Jordan In New Fan-Art

LANTERNS: Aaron Pierre And Kyle Chandler Suit-Up As John Stewart And Hal Jordan In New Fan-Art

We recently got confirmation that the co-lead roles in HBO's Lanterns series have been filled, and this new fan-art imagines how Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler might look as John Stewart and Hal Jordan...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

We recently got word that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) had landed the role of John Stewart in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, with Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) officially confirmed to star as Hal Jordan around the same time.

Now, 21x4 has shared some impressive fan-art which may give us an idea of how Pierre and Chandler will look as the rookie ring-slinging hero and the Green Lantern Corps veteran who will become his reluctant mentor.

Pierre was always a fan-favorite pick to play Stewart, but we had heard that fellow frontrunner Stephan James (Babes) was the studio's top choice. We do know that Josh Brolin (and several other A-list actors if reports are to be believed) was offered the role of Jordan, and fans don't seem to have warmed to the idea of Chandler suiting-up as the character just yet.

Check out the artwork at the links below.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes.

He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Kelly MacDonald (The Radleys, Boardwalk Empire) is rumored to be in line to play the female lead (believed to be Jordan's love-interest).

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

LANTERNS: Hal And John's Love Interests Possibly Revealed As Aaron Pierre Breaks Silence On Joining DCU
Related:

LANTERNS: Hal And John's Love Interests Possibly Revealed As Aaron Pierre Breaks Silence On Joining DCU
DC Studios' LANTERNS Has Officially Cast The DCU's John Stewart Green Lantern!
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' LANTERNS Has Officially Cast The DCU's John Stewart Green Lantern!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/14/2024, 8:05 AM
As fan-arts go these are actually quite good. Still skeptical about this show though. Seems like a waste of Green Lantern's potential. At least on paper.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/14/2024, 8:06 AM
@Urubrodi - I really hate the premise.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 8:12 AM
@Conquistador - think would be a cool arc. Maybe it'll lead into a movie starring Kyle Rayner
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/14/2024, 8:17 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah, we already got the shitty parallax in the Reynold's movie though, so i assume they'd want to steer clear of that for a while.

I liked Rayner, but the DCU now has 3 human GL's. Would be cool to see them explore more of there ones. Hpefully we see that in the series.

I assume though Kyle will be introduced much further down the line for Stewart to pass the torch onto.. should the DCU be successful.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 8:39 AM
@Conquistador - that does make more sense. The DCU seems to be a very evolved universe already, so I wouldn't be surprised if they're already moving on
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/14/2024, 8:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I would love to see Chandler's Jordan break bad though.

can you picture this? with the grey temples aswell!


User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 9:20 AM
@Conquistador - yeah, it's kinda even why I think Chandler is good casting
HermanM
HermanM - 10/14/2024, 8:10 AM
The one of Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan is amazing. He is fantastic casting.

User Comment Image

Hope the suits look something like these.

Why is there a Flash logo in these pics tho?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 10/14/2024, 8:32 AM
@HermanM - Assuming its the designers logo
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/14/2024, 8:11 AM
The fanart looks cool, but i highly doubt we're going to get much time of Chandler fully suited up. It will either be;

1, him with an overcoat

or

2, only in flashbacks with a younger actor or deaged with vfx, for a brief amount of time due to budget constraints.

or

3, Both!

He likely going to die or break bad at the end leading into the parallax arc.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 10/14/2024, 8:34 AM
These look great, hopefully the actual suits will be very similar. Anything but those shabby cartoony cg suits from the 2011 disaster!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/14/2024, 8:39 AM
@emeraldtaurus - I actually didn't mind the suits. Consider it was 2011, the VFX and effects on how they brought it to life were decent. I'm probably in the minority on that opinion, but i liked the organic feel to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 8:51 AM
I really dig the artwork!!.

Aaron Pierre will no doubt be great as John but I’m most intrigued by Kyle Chandler as Hal..

I know that the casting choice and moreso the direction of him being older has been divisive & controversial to an extent but I have no doubt Mr Chandler is gonna do great.

Plus I know that the rumor of Hal being apparently the more gruff & no nonsense one while John might be reckless has irked some aswell but I just don’t see Kyle Chandler fitting that type of character (maybe Josh Brolin but not him) since he tends to have more charm to him but we’ll see.

So far , I’m intrigued personally and hoping for the best even if the more True Detective-esque earth based(which has comic precedent) premise wouldn’t be the direction I would go in.
6of13
6of13 - 10/14/2024, 8:57 AM
The artwork looks great! IMO, based on the casting, I think potentially Hal Jordan could be the Spectre and that the series is set after Parallax.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder