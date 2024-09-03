LANTERNS: Ewan McGregor And Matthew McConaughey Reportedly In Contention To Play Hal Jordan

We recently learned that Josh Brolin had been offered the role of Hal Jordan in the DCU Lanterns series, but we're now hearing that two other A-listers are also in the mix...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Following recent reports that Josh Brolin has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns HBO series, we have word on two other A-list actors who may also be in contention to play the legendary ring-slinging hero.

According to Jeff Sneider, both Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey) and Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar) are on DC Studios' radar, and will be offered the part in the event that Brolin declines.

Sneider also mentions that the series is "modelled after True Detective."

Fans appear to be somewhat divided on Brolin (56) potentially suiting-up as Jordan, primarily due to the Dune star's age. But McGregor and McConaughey are only slightly younger at 53 and 54, respectively, so the show is clearly set to introduce an older take on this character and that's all there is to it.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Do you think either McGregor or McConaughey would be a better pick for Hal Jordan than Brolin? Drop us a comment down below.

Timerider
Timerider - 9/3/2024, 10:17 PM
Why not just get Ryan Reynolds? It makes no sense.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/3/2024, 10:20 PM
ARE YOU [frick]ING HIGH?!?!??!?!?!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/3/2024, 10:22 PM
The greatest superhero...ever?!?!?! Why not get Dillan Mulvaney to play Batman?!!??
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/3/2024, 10:22 PM
[frick]...Kill me now.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 11:02 PM
@OriginalGusto1 -

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/3/2024, 10:23 PM
Why not Scott Eastwood?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/3/2024, 11:08 PM
@SonOfAGif -

He’s a terrible actor :/
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/3/2024, 10:23 PM
Just bring back Reynolds
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/3/2024, 10:24 PM
Huh... This rumor contradicts what MTTSH leaked... Hmm...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 10:24 PM
Idk why the show being inspired by True Detective is news since Gunn has told us that from day one…

Anyway , I’m not really sold on any of them especially McConaughey who seems like is just on there for the True Detective connection.

McGregor could maybe work but I think Brolin might be the best choice out of the 3 , he could pull off a Hal that’s perhaps matured and has dealt with his demons but still has the stubbornness and pure will that makes him arguably the greatest GL (perhaps even have some of that cockiness).
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/3/2024, 10:26 PM
Matthew could no doubt be a great laid back veteran Hal Jordan. But it would be cool to see Ewan as superhero.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 10:31 PM
Also , an older Hal doesn’t mean he’ll be the main GL in this universe…

Gunn’s said one of his inspirations of this universe was the DCAU and John Stewart (who they seem to be casting younger) was the Lantern of that so that could happen here aswell or even Kyle.

User Comment Image

I know this would (and even has) ruffled feathers but that’s to be expected when everyone has their own favorite but ultimately the showrunners went with the version that appealed to them most so there it is.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/3/2024, 10:35 PM
Ewan would be awesome.

If it's Matthew McConaughey then that would make three actors who have played both Hal Jordan and Deadpool; McConaughey, Nathan Filion and Ryan Reynolds.

But really at least offer it to Tom Cruise first.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/3/2024, 11:08 PM
@ObserverIO -

Tom cruise would be great if he’s only going to appear in a few movies before passing the mantle
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/3/2024, 11:29 PM
@HulkisHoly - his character maverick from top gun would be too on the nose. both are in the Air Force, dads died while in the Air Force, break rules and do more than they're expected to
Gambito
Gambito - 9/3/2024, 10:36 PM
Matt would be PERFECT we need that a list leading man passing on the torch
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 9/3/2024, 10:37 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger. 🫣🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2024, 10:40 PM
If they want to go with an older Hal that’s apparently already a legend amongst the GL’s then I would hope they aren’t just looking at big name actors…

I feel like Timothy Olyphant (56) or James Marsden (50) would fit better.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 9/3/2024, 10:51 PM
Great choices
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/3/2024, 10:51 PM
Chris Pine basically played Hal Jordan doing his best Kirk impersonation and it worked. He'd be great.
valmic
valmic - 9/3/2024, 10:53 PM
That’s lame. Anyway just came the Beetlejuice screening and it was pretty good. Feels like old Tim Burton made a movie. Though I love Keaton you can feel his energy isn’t there like it was even just ten years ago. If they make another it needs to be soon.
CurlyBill
CurlyBill - 9/3/2024, 10:58 PM
I mean if we are going older for Hal Jason Batman is my pick, I'm not opposed to this but it does feel like the MCU making Hank Pym an older man, just alot of miss opportunities already.

User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 9/3/2024, 11:08 PM
If they got McConaughey 10 years ago that would have been awesome.
tmp3
tmp3 - 9/3/2024, 11:08 PM
They are NOT [frick]ing around with this, god damn. Still so excited to see what Lindelof cooks up
Nightmare
Nightmare - 9/3/2024, 11:09 PM
Gimme Pine or Marsden.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/3/2024, 11:10 PM
Couldn't be mad watching either of them doing that. McConaughey has the right personality and attitude, but McGregor seems more likely to do a role in that wheelhouse, and he's just charming as all get out so it's hard not to like him.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/3/2024, 11:10 PM
Finally some good picks. Ewan would be my choice
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/3/2024, 11:24 PM
The fact all these guys are in their 50s means that Hal is either Parallax or dead by the end of this.
User Comment Image

