LANTERNS: Ewan McGregor And Matthew McConaughey Reportedly In Contention To Play Hal Jordan

Following recent reports that Josh Brolin has been offered the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns HBO series, we have word on two other A-list actors who may also be in contention to play the legendary ring-slinging hero.

According to Jeff Sneider, both Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Birds of Prey) and Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine, Interstellar) are on DC Studios' radar, and will be offered the part in the event that Brolin declines.

Sneider also mentions that the series is "modelled after True Detective."

Fans appear to be somewhat divided on Brolin (56) potentially suiting-up as Jordan, primarily due to the Dune star's age. But McGregor and McConaughey are only slightly younger at 53 and 54, respectively, so the show is clearly set to introduce an older take on this character and that's all there is to it.

Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is working on the pilot script along with Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board (though this has yet to be confirmed).

Stephen Williams (Lost, Watchmen, Westworld) is reportedly in talks to direct the pilot.

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Do you think either McGregor or McConaughey would be a better pick for Hal Jordan than Brolin? Drop us a comment down below.