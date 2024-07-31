LANTERNS: New Details Emerge About When Production Starts And DC Studios' Plans To Cast Hal Jordan

Last month, the news broke that DC Studios' Lanterns has been given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order from HBO. No longer a Max streaming exclusive, all signs point to this being the Green Lantern reboot we've spent well over a decade waiting for.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

For those of you who haven't been following this one too closely (there have, after all, been many different iterations planned since 2011), DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Today, Nexus Point News brings word that production on the long-awaited reboot is slated to begin in January 2025 and will last through June of that year (presumably meaning a late 2025/early 2026 premiere is a possibility).

The site adds that, while original plans called for Lanterns to shoot in the UK, the series is now gearing up to film in Atlanta.

Casting is also said to be underway and, as we've previously heard, the current idea is for Hal Jordan to be in his 40s and John Stewart to be younger and in his 30s. With the former clearly meant to be a veteran Green Lantern, we can't help but wonder whether Parallax is somewhere in his future. How happy fans will be to see him head down a villainous route so soon is hard to say.

Regardless, according to this report, "The role of Hal Jordan is intended to go to a noteworthy name. Casting on Hal Jordan is currently the priority with casting for John, following it. It’s likely that this could be for potential chemistry reads for the duo."

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding the project and, if past reports are to be believed, then Channing Tatum may be somewhere near the top of DC Studios' wishlist. One thing we can say for sure is that this latest update likely takes Glen Powell out of the running to suit up as Hal.

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.