LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Promises To Do Right By John Stewart; Reveals New Look To Play DCU Hero

Production on Lanterns has reportedly begun and we're hoping a first official look at Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) is revealed any day now.

In the meantime, Pierre recently appeared at a red carpet event and showed off what many believe could be his new look to play the DCU superhero. The Mufasa: The Lion King and Rebel Ridge star has ditched his trademark facial hair for a clean-cut look and sharp haircut which, at first glance, makes it look like John has stepped straight off the page.

"Right now, I'm locked in and focused on a very beautiful project. A project that's very dear to my heart. It's Lanterns and I'll be portraying the beautiful character of John Stewart who I love very dearly," the actor told a reporter who asked about his upcoming projects.

"I'm going to do all in my power to bring him to life in a way that resonates with the people and celebrates that character."

It's clear Pierre has a deep love for John Stewart and is taking his responsibilities seriously to do right by this character on screen. Chandler has reportedly only signed up for Lanterns, meaning John will likely be portrayed as the DCU's main Green Lantern moving forward.

Wolfs star Poorna Jagannathan will play Zoe, a character described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. Last month, she hyped up Lanterns by saying, "Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read. I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually. But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me."

"I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world, she continued. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro.

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to premiere on Max in 2026. You can hear more from Pierre - and see his new John Stewart look - in the player below.