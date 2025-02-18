LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Promises To Do Right By John Stewart; Reveals New Look To Play DCU Hero

LANTERNS Star Aaron Pierre Promises To Do Right By John Stewart; Reveals New Look To Play DCU Hero

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre has talked more about playing the DCU's John Stewart in DC Studios' Lanterns and is rocking a clean-shaven look many believe is an indication of what we'll see in the series.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Production on Lanterns has reportedly begun and we're hoping a first official look at Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) is revealed any day now.

In the meantime, Pierre recently appeared at a red carpet event and showed off what many believe could be his new look to play the DCU superhero. The Mufasa: The Lion King and Rebel Ridge star has ditched his trademark facial hair for a clean-cut look and sharp haircut which, at first glance, makes it look like John has stepped straight off the page. 

"Right now, I'm locked in and focused on a very beautiful project. A project that's very dear to my heart. It's Lanterns and I'll be portraying the beautiful character of John Stewart who I love very dearly," the actor told a reporter who asked about his upcoming projects.

"I'm going to do all in my power to bring him to life in a way that resonates with the people and celebrates that character."

It's clear Pierre has a deep love for John Stewart and is taking his responsibilities seriously to do right by this character on screen. Chandler has reportedly only signed up for Lanterns, meaning John will likely be portrayed as the DCU's main Green Lantern moving forward.

Wolfs star Poorna Jagannathan will play Zoe, a character described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. Last month, she hyped up Lanterns by saying, "Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read. I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually. But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me."

"I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world, she continued. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to premiere on Max in 2026. You can hear more from Pierre - and see his new John Stewart look - in the player below. 

TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/18/2025, 4:28 PM
Need that goatee but the brother is going to do well. Ladies will probably tune in just for him. 😂
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/18/2025, 4:29 PM
@TheRationalNerd -

Some ladies.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/18/2025, 4:31 PM
@TheRationalNerd - white ladies mostly of blacked show us something
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/18/2025, 4:28 PM
Hal should be the protagonist.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/18/2025, 4:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Good news... Hes in it too.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 2/18/2025, 4:28 PM
This project will great
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/18/2025, 4:30 PM
I am very much looking forward to this show. Please be good.

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/18/2025, 4:33 PM
This project sold me wholly on Gunn’s vision for DC. We’re in for something really special with this one 🤞
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/18/2025, 4:36 PM
Every woman’s new favourite super hero
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/18/2025, 4:36 PM
This project had me at "Damon Lindelof." Lost, The Leftovers, Watchmen all top tier!
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/18/2025, 4:39 PM
@krayzeman - Dude watchmen the TV show is so freaking good. I was blown away how well they added onto the original graphic Novel.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/18/2025, 4:46 PM
@da2213viking - I love how Lindelof viewed the comic with reverence as an artist adding onto the piece, as opposed to viewing it with reverence as a fan. I agree, it expands so much of that world while also managing to explore wholly new themes which work great concurrent with the original. Such a thoughtful adaptation in terms of the direction they went in, really excited to see what he cooks here!
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/18/2025, 5:00 PM
@da2213viking - Its my second favorite show ever so good
PC04
PC04 - 2/18/2025, 4:37 PM
John Stewart was always my Green Lantern. I watched alot of the DC animated stuff and found him to be so freaking cool!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 4:40 PM
@PC04 - same , he’s the one I grew up with the DCAU so I’m cool with him apparently being the main GL of this universe aswell.

I do feel bad for Hal fans too since I do like the character since he’s an older and seemingly only for this season but Kyle Chandler is a great choice.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/18/2025, 4:49 PM
6'3" and jacked?

I'm cool with that.

John Stewart is an iconic character from the OG DC Hard Travelling Heroes by O'Neill and Adams.

Legit AF
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 4:55 PM
Damn man , it’s like he stepped right out of the DCAU haha….

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Having seen Rebel Ridge , dude will bring John Stewart to life perfectly so can’t wait…

Lanterns legit might be my most anticipated DCU project right now!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/18/2025, 5:02 PM
That goatee on Stewart would’ve hit like crack in the 80s

