LANTERNS Star Poorna Jagannathan Reveals When Shooting Stars And Calls It "Best Sci-Fi Script" She's Read

LANTERNS Star Poorna Jagannathan Reveals When Shooting Stars And Calls It &quot;Best Sci-Fi Script&quot; She's Read

Lanterns star Poorna Jagannathan has shared a huge update on when the Max series begins shooting and describes the scripts as the best sci-fi she's ever read. You can find her comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2025 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Collider

Last November, Lanterns cast The Night Of and Wolfs star Poorna Jagannathan as  Zoe, a character described as effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out.

The insinuation is that she's playing a human, though there's a chance she's playing a member of the Green Lantern Corps, particularly as the character is also "every bit as composed and cunning [as] the influential men around her."

Collider recently caught up with the actor and asked what, if anything, she could share about the highly anticipated DC Studios/Max TV series.

"This is the first script that I’ve read that I understand why there’s an NDA," Jagannathan started. "Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read. I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually. But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me."

"I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world, she continued. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read."

As for when production begins, it's a little sooner than most expected. "We start Tuesday," Jagannathan confirmed. "We start camera testing Tuesday." Does this mean we'll get an official Lanterns tease/reveal similar to those for Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? Here's hoping. 

The biggest takeaway from these remarks is that, despite being described as a grounded story set on Earth, there will be some big sci-fi elements in Lanterns. That recently became evident with the addition of Sinestro. 

"This character has always radiated class," Pierre said in a recent interview. "He's always radiated charisma, strength, identity. So I'm very happy to be bringing him to life in a live action context."

As for how he's preparing for the role, the Rebel Ridge star added, "What's happening now is my homework, my extensive DC homework and my intense physical preparation. It's comics, it's film, it's television series. It's all of that. It's sort of familiarizing myself with things that I already know and introducing myself to things I'm learning about."

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). The cast includes Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. 

Lanterns doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to premiere on Max in 2026.

Related:

Recommended For You:

