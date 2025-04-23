James Gunn Shares New Look At PEACEMAKER Season 2 After Celebrating John Cena's Historic WWE Title Win

James Gunn Shares New Look At PEACEMAKER Season 2 After Celebrating John Cena's Historic WWE Title Win

John Cena is celebrating his 48th birthday just days after becoming a 17-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania, and James Gunn has celebrated with a new look at the upcoming second season of Peacemaker...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

At WrestleMania in Las Vegas this past weekend, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes (with an assist from rapper Travis Scott) to win a record 17th WWE Championship. 

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn was among those who congratulated Cena after his big win. Today, the filmmaker has celebrated his friend and frequent collaborator's 48th birthday with a new photo from the Peacemaker season 2 set. 

Those of you who have pointed out that the DC Studios co-CEO has appeared in a lot of Superman promotional material likely won't be surprised to see that Gunn is also front and centre. Coincidence or part of an overall marketing strategy? It's hard to say. 

Either way, this is probably our best look yet at Peacemaker's costume and helmet in the DCU and, well, he really doesn't look all that different from when we last saw him cause chaos in the DCEU. 

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker," Gunn previously said of Peacemaker season 2's place in the new DCU canon. "Well then, those things automatically become canon."

ALSO READ: John Cena Confirms He's Had A Hair
Transplant: "Thank You For Bullying Me Into Getting [It]"

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," he added, referring to the season 1 finale's cameos from the Justice League's Aquaman and Flash. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

What the future holds in store for Christopher Smith beyond this series isn't clear (we don't even know for sure whether it will be billed as "season 2"). However, Cena will officially retire from WWE at the end of 2025, meaning he'll be able to commit fully to the DCU if needed.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

This second batch of episodes has assembled an impressive cast which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.

KING OF KINGS Star Dee Bradley Baker Reveals Whether He'll Return As Eagly In PEACEMAKER Season 2 (Exclusive)
Related:

KING OF KINGS Star Dee Bradley Baker Reveals Whether He'll Return As Eagly In PEACEMAKER Season 2 (Exclusive)
PEACEMAKER: John Cena's Christopher Smith Is A Superhero Now In New Season 2 Teaser
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: John Cena's Christopher Smith Is "A Superhero Now" In New Season 2 Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/23/2025, 12:27 PM
Sorry for the off topic, Wilding, but in case you haven't seen.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@IAmAHoot - Which Star Wars show is this?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 12:46 PM
@IAmAHoot - User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/23/2025, 12:47 PM
@IAmAHoot - No worries, and thanks! This is on SFF and will hit CBM ASAP.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/23/2025, 12:49 PM
@IAmAHoot - oh Shit! I;m IN, that looks pretty wild and kind of cool, not gonna lie
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2025, 1:30 PM
@IAmAHoot - female predator looks like cross breed with human looks great her face crossbreed look like see more practical effects see to much cgi in this crap
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/23/2025, 1:31 PM
@IAmAHoot - her eyes have the W (alien) logo in them
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/23/2025, 12:36 PM
Unrelated but Dungeons & Dragons show Dimension 20 just released a show called Titan Takedown with WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Bayley, Kofi Kingston and Chelsea Green

?si=oCreMZo3go72jOjH
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 12:46 PM
Cool , looking forward to S2 since I thought the first one was solid!!.

Also been really enjoying Cena’s “heel” run in WWE so far…

That Wrestlemania match was decent imo (though Travis Scott being the big thing was dissapointing) but he’s absolutely been killing it on the mic which is where he shines imo!!.

?si=HUnC7cvSYm6LFYRe
6of13
6of13 - 4/23/2025, 12:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I was expecting the Final Boss to show up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 1:03 PM
@6of13 - same.

I feel like The Rock inserting himself into WWE has really screwed some things up.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2025, 12:51 PM
Gunn confirmed to advertise self more than DCU. 👍
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/23/2025, 12:57 PM
Historic wwe win? You do know it's all planned don't you
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/23/2025, 1:27 PM
@AllsNotGood - You must be a blast at parties
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/23/2025, 1:20 PM
Here comes all the James Gunn hate comments
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/23/2025, 1:32 PM
Peacemaker is the greatest comic book show ever.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder