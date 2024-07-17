PEACEMAKER Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Mysterious New Character & May Explain DCU Jump - SPOILERS

A very interesting photo from the set of Peacemaker has been shared online, and it may explain James Gunn's comments about seasons 1 and 2 being set in completely different timelines...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

As filming continues on the second season of Peacemaker in Paulding County, Georgia, a new photo from the set has sent speculation into overdrive.

Possible spoilers follow.

A mural has been spotted featuring Peacemaker - wearing a slightly different costume - his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher Smith's brother, Keith.

If you watched season 1, you'll know that Chris accidentally killed his older brother by punching him in the back of the head when their father forced them to fight for his Aryan pals' entertainment, but the theory is that this image was painted in an alternate timeline where Keith lived and joined his father and brother as part of a vigilante team.

This may seem like a bit of a stretch, but we do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and it would explain James Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos, for example) didn't happen, he might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

Or, the third guy isn't Keith at all, and someone simply painted a mural of their favourite white supremacists alongside a character we haven't been introduced to yet.

Have a look at the photo at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Season 2 plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., and will be seeking revenge for Peacemaker killing his son Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

A premiere date has not been announced.

ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 7/17/2024, 2:14 PM
Isnt his dove facing down normally… could strengthen the alternate timeline theory
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/17/2024, 2:27 PM
@ReverseFlasher -

Yeah the dove is flipped and his helmet is more streamlined.
It's all around an entirely new costume by the looks of it.

It's just graffiti art though, so I'll be curious to see if Peacemaker actually gets an updated costume and what/if the canon reason is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 2:20 PM
Interesting…

Maybe that third costume guy is the new leader of the racist group after White Dragon?.

I don’t see it being Keith nor do I see Gunn starting afresh after the development (both plot & character) we got in S1 so I think it will be mostly in continuity with S1 with the DCEU references like the JL showing up being ignored or undone.

Also ,Robert Patrick being back isn’t big news since the season ended with Chris being “haunted” by his dad.

User Comment Image

