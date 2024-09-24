SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Has Officially Cast Its Villain With THE OLD GUARD Star

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Has Officially Cast Its Villain With THE OLD GUARD Star

We have more DCU casting news following yesterday’s big Lanterns story as it’s been confirmed that Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) will play the lead villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opposite Milly Alcock. 

Schoenaerts is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The big bad in Tom King and Billquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem kills the father of a young alien girl who then enlists the Maiden of Might on her revenge mission. 

The trade reiterates that shooting will begin in the UK next January and this casting is another indication that the upcoming movie will still closely to the comic book it shares a name with. 

Schoenaerts most recently starred alongside Kate Winslet in HBO's The Regime. He's also known for appearing in Rust and Bone and Red Sparrow, but Krem will be his most high-profile role to date. 

Typically, we'd expect a much bigger-name star to play a villain like this; instead, it seems DC Studios will rely on Alcock's star power following her stellar work in House of the Dragon. Kyle Chandler being cast as Hal Jordan in Lanterns also suggests the studio is being cautious when it comes to splashing out on pricey A-List actors for these DCU projects. 

News that Schoenaerts was in talks for a role in the movie was first shared by @MyTimeToShineH on September 14.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay; she was also attached to the version of Supergirl starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before appearing in her own solo outing, the expectation is that Alcock's Supergirl will make her DCU debut in Superman next summer.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026

SUPERGIRL Star Melissa Benoist Shares Her Advice For DCU's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Milly Alcock
Related:

SUPERGIRL Star Melissa Benoist Shares Her Advice For DCU's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Milly Alcock
SUPERGIRL Alum Jon Cryer Says He Pitched A LEGION OF DOOM Spin-Off To The CW And Warner Bros.
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Alum Jon Cryer Says He Pitched A LEGION OF DOOM Spin-Off To The CW And Warner Bros.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 2:45 PM
"...also suggests the studio is being cautious when it comes to splashing out on pricey A-List actors for these DCU projects."

TRANSLATION:

They can't afford A-List actors
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/24/2024, 3:05 PM
@Forthas - This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There’s a lot of talent out there that aren’t A-list and tbf, we could do with some new A-listers. These type of movies are the perfect breeding ground for that.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/24/2024, 3:18 PM
@Forthas - becoming an a lister is due to luck, not talent. There are plenty of amazing actors who just need the right role
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/24/2024, 3:32 PM
@Forthas - Raimi trilogy did a wonderful job casting non A-list actors.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/24/2024, 3:40 PM
@Forthas - pretty much. but they still don't have to cast b-level stars who resemble NOTHING like the character that they are cast..... i.e. Hal Jordan. I mean, wtf?
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 3:40 PM
@FireandBlood - I half way agree with you but I also think that A-List actors can help films in two important ways. Firstly, one of the things that Christopher Nolan did with the Dark Knight films is that even if the main characters were not themselves A listers (debatable if Christain Bale or Heath Ledger were considered that at the time) he surrounded the main characters with veteran and or A-listers..Gary Oldman, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman. Same with Robert Redford in Winter Soldier and Angela Basset in Black Panther. I think it brings gravitas to the film and there is more of an assurance that the veteran or top actors will sell the roles they are in.

But I do agree it is great and maybe even desirable to have the main characters and/or villians be newcomers or people who have not gotten a chance to shine to lead the films. A listers should not overpower the film as was the unfortunate case Michael Keatons Batman films but they can help elevate its quality.

And the other reason is sometimes and A Lister is just the perfect person for the role. I am thinking Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier. It would be great if having the option of an A-lister that just fits were always availbale to a studio.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 3:44 PM
@Vigor - That is if you are just thinking about the main character. A listers can offer a level of prestige and attention to an otherwise obscure film. So even if the main characters are not A-Listers you are able to do both - utilize the star power and talent of A-listers and put the spotlight on up and coming talent.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 3:50 PM
@JFerguson - I beg to differ....the villians in Raimi's films were either A listers or solid actors.

Willem Defoe
Alfred Molina
Thomas Haden Church

...were all solid accomplished actors back then.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 3:53 PM
@lazlodaytona - Who they cast is a different conversation. If there is an A-list actor that is perfect for the role then I think the option should be there for the studio. But even if they did not they could surround the actor with solid talented and proven actors and actresses.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/24/2024, 4:01 PM
@Forthas

Matthias Schoenaerts is very much a talented and proven character actor.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2024, 4:06 PM
@regularmovieguy - He may be accomplished but he is not an A-lister. Two differnt things!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/24/2024, 2:46 PM
i don't know anything about the character aside from the fact that he is a ginger so I kinda respect that.
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 9/24/2024, 2:49 PM
@harryba11zack - Is she about to be Kara Wick? lol
krayzeman
krayzeman - 9/24/2024, 2:49 PM
I like the way Gunn is building this universe out unconventionally vs the way the rushed into Justice League with the Snyder-verse. Sure we are not getting the most popular characters starting out besides Supes but I find what they are doing here far more interesting than whats going on over a Marvel...
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/24/2024, 2:54 PM
@krayzeman - 🥱
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/24/2024, 3:33 PM
@krayzeman - the most ideal would have been a best of 2 worlds situation. Not rushed, but still conventional, starting with the trinity.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/24/2024, 2:53 PM
The guy is great in his new show with Kate Winslet I pictured him in my mind as maybe Batman or the Question he has a great voice
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/24/2024, 3:02 PM
A White Dude as the Villain? I'm sure some folks here will be upset about that
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/24/2024, 4:02 PM
@KaptainKhaos - did you just speak the words to summon Herman?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/24/2024, 3:04 PM
Cool, definitely has the smug look for a villain.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/24/2024, 3:06 PM
He looks like a villain but not my first choice for Krem by any means
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/24/2024, 3:11 PM
Gunn’s really about to establish the Superman family on the big screen in the space of a year. I hope this works 🤞
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 3:18 PM
Cool!!.

Physically I can see it even though I haven’t watched a lot of his work (international or Hollywood) but from the bits I have , he tends to play more stoic & quieter characters while Krem is usually loud and colorful atleast in the comic so it would be nice to see him play against type if he gets it.

Anyway , interested in this so hope it turns out well!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/24/2024, 3:25 PM
He's passably red. He's like safe red, like Obama was safe black. If he was as red as he is in the comics it would scare the bigots.
TheTurd
TheTurd - 9/24/2024, 3:29 PM
Bummer, I was hoping for Pedro Pascal
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 9/24/2024, 3:57 PM
So this is why Kripto is being introduced in Superman first!? I hope this is going to be something special!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/24/2024, 4:03 PM
Not familiar with Krem of the Yellow Hills... But he looks like he can krem some yellow hills

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder