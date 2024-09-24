SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Has Officially Cast Its Villain With THE OLD GUARD Star

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) will play the lead villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow opposite Milly Alcock.

Schoenaerts is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The big bad in Tom King and Billquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem kills the father of a young alien girl who then enlists the Maiden of Might on her revenge mission.

The trade reiterates that shooting will begin in the UK next January and this casting is another indication that the upcoming movie will still closely to the comic book it shares a name with.

Schoenaerts most recently starred alongside Kate Winslet in HBO's The Regime. He's also known for appearing in Rust and Bone and Red Sparrow, but Krem will be his most high-profile role to date.

Typically, we'd expect a much bigger-name star to play a villain like this; instead, it seems DC Studios will rely on Alcock's star power following her stellar work in House of the Dragon. Kyle Chandler being cast as Hal Jordan in Lanterns also suggests the studio is being cautious when it comes to splashing out on pricey A-List actors for these DCU projects.

News that Schoenaerts was in talks for a role in the movie was first shared by @MyTimeToShineH on September 14.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay; she was also attached to the version of Supergirl starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before appearing in her own solo outing, the expectation is that Alcock's Supergirl will make her DCU debut in Superman next summer.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026