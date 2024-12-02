SUPERGIRL & LOIS Stars Talks Arrowverse Connections, Detail Scrapped Plans For Supergirl And Batwoman

SUPERGIRL & LOIS Stars Talks Arrowverse Connections, Detail Scrapped Plans For Supergirl And Batwoman

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch have talked about how The CW series connects to the Arrowverse, revealing that plans for Supergirl and Batwoman cameos were scrapped as time went on.

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Source: Screen Rant

Superman & Lois will conclude with tonight's season 4 finale, and the hope now is that The CW series will deliver a satisfying ending. Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch first played Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the Arrowverse before Crisis on Infinite Earths sent them to their own reality.

There, they had two teenage sons and were no longer part of a world inhabited by superheroes like The Flash and Supergirl. That received something of a mixed response from fans, though it allowed the series to recast several roles, with Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen among the most noteworthy. 

Appearing at the San Francisco Fan Expo this weekend, Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing reiterated that these versions of the characters are doppelgängers of the Arrowverse versions. 

Weighing in on what that means for the show, Hoechlin said he "kind of got [his] biggest wishes" with season 4 thanks to the inclusion of Luthor and Doomsday, adding that he was "excited about those two and the fact that we've gotten see them together a lot."

Tulloch, however, admitted that she "really wanted Melissa Benoist to show up at some point for a cameo." There was originally going to be a photo of her, Hoechlin, and Benoit on Lois' desk in The Daily Planet during the first episode. However, it was removed because "that was around when the discussions were happening about us maybe not being a part of the Arrowverse per se."

Continuing to spill the beans, the actor reflected on Superman & Lois' scrapped crossover with the short-lived Batwoman series.

"We started shooting in October of 2020, so there were really, really strict Covid restrictions and there was some talk of maybe doing a crossover with Batwoman, and then they were like, let's just, no," Tulloch revealed. 

Had that happened, it would have likely made it so that Superman & Lois was still part of the Arrowverse. The CW clearly wanted to keep its options open, anyway, because it took a while before the series was finally confirmed to take place in its own reality. 

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW. 

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/2/2024, 5:21 AM
Can't wait for tonight.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/2/2024, 5:26 AM
Superman&Lois any season is better than all the arrowverse seasons imo, the lack of any annoying crossover episodes was def a plus
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 12/2/2024, 5:47 AM
@Gambito - Lets be real tho Arrow season 1 is pretty close to Superman and Lois season 1
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/2/2024, 5:53 AM
@Gambito - I agree.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/2/2024, 5:54 AM
@Nightwing1015 - Arrow season 1 and especially season 2 hit hard as [frick] for back then, and still hold up pretty well.

