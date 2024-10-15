SUPERMAN AND LOIS' Final Season Continues With An Expected Return... And A Shocking Death - SPOILERS

The fourth and final season of Superman and Lois continued last night with an eventful third episode featuring a genuinely shocking character death.

Spoilers follow.

After Sam Lane narrowly escaped Lex Luthor's wrath in last week's episode, we weren't expecting him to be in the firing line again so quickly, but the vindictive villain is a man of his word, and made the Kent family pay for standing up to him by sending Doomsday to kill the general.

After first witnessing the Death of Superman, Lois was forced to watch as the broken body of her father was similarly tossed at her feet.

Some good does come of Lane's death, however, as he had injected himself with Bruno Mannheim’s super serum prior to his encounter with Doomsday, making his heart strong enough to replace the Man of Steel's.

The episode concludes with Superman opening his eyes.

So, how did actor Dylan Walsh feel about his character being killed off?

“He was awesome about it,” co-showrunner Brent Fletcher tells TV Line. “We told him the story and he loved it. He got really emotional and thanked us for such a wonderful send off. I mean, it’s the most heroic thing in the world — he brings Superman back! Dylan totally got it.”

The episode also saw Jonathan Kent finally gain superpowers following an emotional outburst.

“We’ve kicked around Jonathan having powers a few times, but it never felt right,” says Todd Helbing. “Knowing that this season was the end gave us a lot of creative freedom to just go for it, to tell stories that we’d held out on. The way everything has been unfolding with Superman, we felt like it was the perfect time and people wouldn’t expect it.”

What did you make of this latest episode of Superman and Lois? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a promo for next week's episode below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?