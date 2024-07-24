SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Dead In First Full Trailer For Fourth And Final Season

The CW released a brief teaser for season 4 of Superman and Lois earlier this week, confirming that the final batch of episodes will indeed adapt the Death of Superman arc.

Now, the full trailer has hit (though it seems a longer version is still set to debut during SDCC this weekend), and the footage indicates that the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) will be checking out pretty early on, leaving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their sons to pick up the pieces.

It looks like Jordan (Alex Garfin) will step up and attempt to fill the void left by his legendary father, but will he have what it takes to match wits with Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz)? The teaser also suggests that Doomsday might still be a threat, which would be a change from the comic, as Superman neutralizes his enemy before succumbing to his injuries.

You guessed it. Superman is dead.



But this isn’t everything. More to be revealed at Comic-Con this Saturday in Hall H at 11:15am. #SupermanAndLois #SDCC pic.twitter.com/h3hszQjwyG — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) July 24, 2024

Fans figured it would only be a matter of time before Superman and Lois was cancelled when the news broke that James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over as co-heads of the new DCU, and The CW announced that the popular DC Comics-based drama would finish up after season 4 late last year.

Superman and Lois concluding its run marks the end of an era for the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse (or CWverse, if you prefer) that began with Arrow back in 2012.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW last November. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen,” added executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Superman and Lois returns for a special feature length premiere on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/10pm PT.

