SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Dead In First Full Trailer For Fourth And Final Season

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Dead In First Full Trailer For Fourth And Final Season

Though it looks like an even longer version is still set to be released during SDCC, The CW has shared the first full trailer for the fourth and final season of Superman and Lois...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

The CW released a brief teaser for season 4 of Superman and Lois earlier this week, confirming that the final batch of episodes will indeed adapt the Death of Superman arc.

Now, the full trailer has hit (though it seems a longer version is still set to debut during SDCC this weekend), and the footage indicates that the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) will be checking out pretty early on, leaving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their sons to pick up the pieces.

It looks like Jordan (Alex Garfin) will step up and attempt to fill the void left by his legendary father, but will he have what it takes to match wits with Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz)? The teaser also suggests that Doomsday might still be a threat, which would be a change from the comic, as Superman neutralizes his enemy before succumbing to his injuries.

Check out the trailer at the link below.

Fans figured it would only be a matter of time before Superman and Lois was cancelled when the news broke that James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over as co-heads of the new DCU, and The CW announced that the popular DC Comics-based drama would finish up after season 4 late last year.

Superman and Lois concluding its run marks the end of an era for the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse (or CWverse, if you prefer) that began with Arrow back in 2012.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW last November. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen,” added executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Superman and Lois returns for a special feature length premiere on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/10pm PT.

How do you feel about Superman and Lois taking its final flight? Drop us a comment down below.

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: First Season 4 Footage Teases The DEATH OF SUPERMAN
Related:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: First Season 4 Footage Teases The DEATH OF SUPERMAN
SUPERMAN AND LOIS: First Official Poster For Fourth And Final Season Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: First Official Poster For Fourth And Final Season Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/24/2024, 6:31 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/24/2024, 7:04 AM
Will this finally be the death of The Death of Superman?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 7:06 AM
Good trailer!!.

I am surprised that they confirmed Clark is indeed dead since I thought they would do the angle of him being presumed as such via him missing or something but i guess not…

Jordan though seems like he knows a way to save him which makes me think we won’t have him dead for long , especially in the final season (half at most i feel).

Anyway , can’t wait to see this though still upset about it being prematurely ending since this is easily the best Superman live action content we have gotten in awhile…

Hopefully the season wraps up the series well and in a satisfying manner!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder