SUPERMAN & LOIS Clip Sees Jimmy Olsen Make A Case To Be Clark Kent's Best Pal

Last November, James Gunn cast Skyler Gisondon as the DCU's Jimmy Olsen in Superman. However, he's not the only actor to have recently been picked to play the Man of Steel's best pal, as Douglas Smith will show up as the beloved Daily Planet photographer in Superman & Lois' final season.

This version of the character has previously been described as an "extroverted 20-something" known for being "the 'life of the party' around the office." The site adds, "Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he’s been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark’s super-secret, Jimmy’s still determined to become his pal."

In a clip from episode 7 - titled "A Regular Guy" - we see an enthusiastic Jimmy attempt to befriend Clark Kent ahead of a softball game. However, he doesn't have much luck given the hero's reluctance to risk revealing his powers to the world.

Many of you will likely know Smith best for Big Love and Big Little Lies. He also counts Vinyl and The Alienist among his credits and played the title character's half-brother in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Funnily enough, his older brother - Gregory Smith - has helmed eight episodes of Superman & Lois.

Mehcad Brooks played "James" Olsen in the Arrowverse, appearing in Supergirl both as the photographer and, later, the heroic Guardian. This series takes place in its own, separate reality following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Check out this fun new Superman & Lois clip from next Monday's episode in the player below.

THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY GREGORY SMITH ('EVERWOOD,' 'ROOKIE BLUE') – After some concerning interactions in town, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is determined to protect the secret that he’s Superman – a task complicated by Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) considers the future of the Gazette after Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) proposes something drastic. Gregory Smith ('Everwood,' 'Rookie Blue') directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson (#407). Original airdate 11/11/2024.

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

In case you missed it, a promo for "A Regular Guy" has also been released which you can watch below.