SUPERMAN & LOIS Series Finale Trailer Promises An Emotional Conclusion To The Man Of Steel's Story

It's fair to say we were all shocked when Supergirl was given the green light to introduce Superman in 2016. Tyler Hoechlin dropped in for a handful of cameo appearances alongside Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, with both characters soon becoming regular fixtures in the Arrowverse.

Eventually, they were given their own series, Superman & Lois, but in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths small screen DC Universe, they were moved to a new corner of the Multiverse and ended up with two teenage sons.

Despite those potentially controversial changes, the show was a hit with fans and saved from The CW's axe with its current fourth and final season (something DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is thought to have advocated for). Now, there's only one episode left and it promises to be an action-packed emotional rollercoaster if this new trailer is any indication.

Titled "It Went By So Fast," the Superman & Lois finale will see "The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor makes his final move on Smallville."

The trailer is chill-inducing but will Superman get a happy ending?

Talking to TV Line, writer and director Jai Jamison discussed the penultimate chapter's big cliffhanger as Superman's tearful goodbye to his family was cut short by a rampaging Doomsday (you can take a closer look at his comic-accurate design here).

"I wanted it to be an emotional hit and to end it on an unresolved note," he explains. "We’re just really playing on the stakes of that moment. And it’s a testament to Tyler, Bitsie, Michael and Alex. They all brought it."

"Our characters are at their wits’ end. They’re at their breaking point," Jamison of the finale. "Superman is trying his best to hold his own against Doomsday, but Lex still hasn’t played his final card. Dealing with this monster is going to take everyone coming together to make it through."

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW.