SUPERMAN & LOIS Series Finale Trailer Promises An Emotional Conclusion To The Man Of Steel's Story

The CW has released an action-packed and emotional extended trailer for next Monday's Superman & Lois finale, and with the Man of Steel squaring off with Lex Luthor, can the hero possibly a happy ending?

It's fair to say we were all shocked when Supergirl was given the green light to introduce Superman in 2016. Tyler Hoechlin dropped in for a handful of cameo appearances alongside Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, with both characters soon becoming regular fixtures in the Arrowverse. 

Eventually, they were given their own series, Superman & Lois, but in the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths small screen DC Universe, they were moved to a new corner of the Multiverse and ended up with two teenage sons.

Despite those potentially controversial changes, the show was a hit with fans and saved from The CW's axe with its current fourth and final season (something DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is thought to have advocated for). Now, there's only one episode left and it promises to be an action-packed emotional rollercoaster if this new trailer is any indication. 

Titled "It Went By So Fast," the Superman & Lois finale will see "The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor makes his final move on Smallville."

The trailer is chill-inducing but will Superman get a happy ending? 

Talking to TV Line, writer and director Jai Jamison discussed the penultimate chapter's big cliffhanger as Superman's tearful goodbye to his family was cut short by a rampaging Doomsday (you can take a closer look at his comic-accurate design here).

"I wanted it to be an emotional hit and to end it on an unresolved note," he explains. "We’re just really playing on the stakes of that moment. And it’s a testament to Tyler, Bitsie, Michael and Alex. They all brought it."

"Our characters are at their wits’ end. They’re at their breaking point," Jamison of the finale. "Superman is trying his best to hold his own against Doomsday, but Lex still hasn’t played his final card. Dealing with this monster is going to take everyone coming together to make it through."

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW. 

Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 3:13 PM
Let me be FIRST to ask - are they finna kill him?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/26/2024, 3:14 PM
@Batmangina - no ..that will confuse viewers and make them think James Gunn superman is a zombie
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/26/2024, 3:13 PM
Guest Starring Pablo Lyle as Bob Dole
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 3:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - And Pedro Pascal as Bob Dole's right arm.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/26/2024, 3:14 PM
Nice!
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/26/2024, 3:18 PM
Cool to see Lex in the power suit and I am glad he shaved...

Too little too late though.

Bring on the Gunn trailer!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/26/2024, 3:25 PM
I just never could see this guy as Superman. It was terrible casting in my opinion.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/26/2024, 3:39 PM
@Shivermetimbers -
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/26/2024, 3:39 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I agree I don’t know what it is, but he just does not look like Superman to me.
TheFox
TheFox - 11/26/2024, 3:32 PM
Okay, what is with this show's aversion to color? Superman's suit has been darkened to the point of being black and muddy brown, and they finally got Lex Luthor in a power suit, but they didn't even bother to give it green highlights.

Much as I have loved this show, it's really obvious that it's embarrassed to be too comic book-y, and that kinda sucks.

Z
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/26/2024, 3:40 PM
@TheFox - It's the show's way of acknowledging the events of their adaptation of Death of Superman after he came back from the dead. They've never been embarrassed by the source material, concluding that based on those is not true.

