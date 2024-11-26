SUPERMAN & LOIS Clip Reveals Comic-Accurate Doomsday From Last Night's Epic Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS

In the penultimate episode of Superman & Lois, Lex Luthor's scheming paid off as Doomsday was unleashed on Smallville. Now transformed into the most comic-accurate version of the monster we've ever seen in live-action, there was no way for Lois Lane to talk it around this time.

Superman, already weakened by his human heart, tried his best to stop the rampaging Doomsday but was whisked away by the creature before he could finish telling his family how much he loved them.

As we head into next week's finale, it appears the Man of Steel could be about to die for a second time.

For those of you looking to relive that action-packed battle - or if you're curious to see what Superman & Lois has done with Doomsday - an extended clip has been released which you can watch below (along with some 4K screenshots shared on X).

This Doomsday looks vastly better than what we saw in Smallville and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and aside from slightly better VFX, it's hard to imagine how this could ever be topped in a future adaptation.

KryptonSite recently spoke to Superman & Lois writer/director Jai Jamison about "To Live and Die Again," and asked what it was like pitting the hero against Lex Luthor in this penultimate chapter.

"This entire episode, there were so many moments that I was literally dancing around set," he admits. "Having the Superman versus Lex Luthor showdown in the penthouse was a moment. Being able to design Milton’s console system, with the idea that it would look like Brainiac, having the wires and everything that, when I saw what the set dec and art department had done to create that, I was blown away."

"I mean, Clark and the boys training together...the inspiration for that was me playing basketball with my dad. There were so many moments that were absolutely that childhood nerd dream come true, definitely starting with the Superman Lex Luthor showdown in the suit," Jamison added. "The full Lex...bald, shaven, suited up. It was amazing."

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW.