SUPERMAN & LOIS Clip Reveals Comic-Accurate Doomsday From Last Night's Epic Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN & LOIS Clip Reveals Comic-Accurate Doomsday From Last Night's Epic Penultimate Episode - SPOILERS

Doomsday returned in last night's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "To Live and Die Again," and an extended clip shows off this amazing comic-accurate take on the iconic comic book villain. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

In the penultimate episode of Superman & Lois, Lex Luthor's scheming paid off as Doomsday was unleashed on Smallville. Now transformed into the most comic-accurate version of the monster we've ever seen in live-action, there was no way for Lois Lane to talk it around this time. 

Superman, already weakened by his human heart, tried his best to stop the rampaging Doomsday but was whisked away by the creature before he could finish telling his family how much he loved them. 

As we head into next week's finale, it appears the Man of Steel could be about to die for a second time. 

For those of you looking to relive that action-packed battle - or if you're curious to see what Superman & Lois has done with Doomsday - an extended clip has been released which you can watch below (along with some 4K screenshots shared on X).

This Doomsday looks vastly better than what we saw in Smallville and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and aside from slightly better VFX, it's hard to imagine how this could ever be topped in a future adaptation. 

KryptonSite recently spoke to Superman & Lois writer/director Jai Jamison about "To Live and Die Again," and asked what it was like pitting the hero against Lex Luthor in this penultimate chapter. 

"This entire episode, there were so many moments that I was literally dancing around set," he admits. "Having the Superman versus Lex Luthor showdown in the penthouse was a moment. Being able to design Milton’s console system, with the idea that it would look like Brainiac, having the wires and everything that, when I saw what the set dec and art department had done to create that, I was blown away."

"I mean, Clark and the boys training together...the inspiration for that was me playing basketball with my dad. There were so many moments that were absolutely that childhood nerd dream come true, definitely starting with the Superman Lex Luthor showdown in the suit," Jamison added. "The full Lex...bald, shaven, suited up. It was amazing."

 Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

Superman & Lois airs every Monday night on The CW. 

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: A Monstrous Return Sets Up Next Week's Series Finale
Related:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: A Monstrous Return Sets Up Next Week's Series Finale
SUPERMAN & LOIS: Tom Cavanagh's Mystery Role Revealed As [SPOILER] Makes His Long-Awaited Debut
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN & LOIS: Tom Cavanagh's Mystery Role Revealed As [SPOILER] Makes His Long-Awaited Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 11/26/2024, 11:40 AM
Doomsday looks good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/26/2024, 11:41 AM
I rather see the Snyder cave troll...their defenders are hilarious people
billnye69
billnye69 - 11/26/2024, 11:42 AM
It's sad when CW does it better.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/26/2024, 11:44 AM
@billnye69 - Because the CW loves the source material. That's why Zack Snyder failed it.
Pampero
Pampero - 11/26/2024, 11:44 AM
The eyes are wrong
TPO4305
TPO4305 - 11/26/2024, 11:45 AM
Comic accurate my ass since when has DoomsDay had beady little Human Eyes blood red/glow red or GTFOH
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 11/26/2024, 12:29 PM
@TPO4305 - if all you got is just complaining about his eyes, than you’re seriously reaching lol
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 11/26/2024, 11:47 AM
I can't believe that Luthor will win the day, but how Supes and Co come out of this alive is beyond me to figure out. But yes, this is the type of good drama that the movies lack. Can't wait to see how this all plays out next week.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/26/2024, 11:48 AM
Too bad they won't give us comic accurate Superman.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 11:52 AM
When CW looked at DCEU

?si=a_gNb_ivTzVVO-Wr
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 11:52 AM
Man , he looks so good!!.

It’s even more impressive knowing the budget cuts they had to endure this year.

Definitely the best one so far in live action…

User Comment Image

Anyway , it’s been a solid final season but I wish we got more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 11:53 AM
Superman and Lois rankings (favorite to least).

1.S1
2.S4\S3
3.S2
Fares
Fares - 11/26/2024, 11:53 AM
Pretty good design-wise
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/26/2024, 11:59 AM
Oh, shit! That does look like Doomsday! May be checking this one out, after all.
Pakent
Pakent - 11/26/2024, 12:07 PM
The CGI looks very low budget and childish, and the visuals of Superman flying against Doomsday reminds me Superman II 'special effects
TheFox
TheFox - 11/26/2024, 12:39 PM
Ugh. I love this show so much, but I SERIOUSLY wish they hadn't chosen biker-gang Lex Luthor and Doomsday, the most boring villain ever created, to wrap up the series with.

It would have been far more interesting if they'd just stuck with Bizarro.

Z

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder