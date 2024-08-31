DEAD BOY DETECTIVES Sent To The Afterlife As Netflix Cancels Critically-Acclaimed DC Series After One Season

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES Sent To The Afterlife As Netflix Cancels Critically-Acclaimed DC Series After One Season

The Dead Boy Detectives have been taken off the case, with Netflix deciding not to renew the DC Comics-based supernatural mystery series for a second season...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2024 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman
Source: Via FearHQ

The Dead Boy Detectives have been sent to the afterlife prematurely.

Despite positive reviews (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong viewership (at least initially), Variety reports that Netflix's supernatural mystery series has been cancelled after just a single season.

The show - which is set in the same universe as The Sandman - got off to a strong start, managing to stay in the Netflix Top 10 English TV charts for three weeks after its release. It racked-up just 3.1 million views in its first three days of availability (Netflix defines a view as total series runtime divided by total hours viewed) before climbing to 4.7 million. It then dropped to just 1.8 million views in week three before falling off the Top 10 chart.

Created by Neil Gaiman, the undead duo were first introduced in the pages of The Sandman before going on to appear in the likes of The Books of Magic, Children's Crusade, Doom Patrol, and more. The story focuses on Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, a pair of murdered school boys who decide not to enter the afterlife in order to stay on earth and investigate crimes involving the supernatural.

The news was met with a lot of disappointment from fans of the show, who have been taking to Twitter to express their frustration.

The official logline for the show reads: “Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), ‘the brains’ and ‘the brawn’ behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.”

Rowland and Paine actually appeared in the third season of Doom Patrol, but were played by different actors (Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant).

Dead Boy Detectives is part of The Sandman universe and based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman. Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, Supernatural) and Beth Schwartz (Sweet Tooth, Arrow) serve as co-showrunners, with Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, You), Jeremy Carver (Supernatural), and Sarah Schechter (Riverdale, You) as executive producers.

The series also stars Jennifer Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell.

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights Blood, Sex & Dragons
Related:

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS: NSFW Trailer For Zack Snyder's Animated Series Highlights "Blood, Sex & Dragons"
THE SANDMAN Creator Neil Gaiman Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women; New Zealand Police Investigating
Recommended For You:

THE SANDMAN Creator Neil Gaiman Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women; New Zealand Police Investigating
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/31/2024, 6:50 AM
Folk will probably just move on from this, you know?

Something that I assumed they'd do when The Acolyte got cancelled.

Ah, well 🤷‍♂️
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/31/2024, 6:59 AM
Enjoyable show. Not surprised it was canned though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/31/2024, 7:00 AM
Netflix cancelling a show…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , it’s unfortunate since I had heard a lot of good things about the show that made me want to check it out (also it being set in the same continuity as The Sandman tv series interested me aswell) but sadly I haven’t been able to & probably won’t now.

From the clips I had watched though , it looked fun!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/31/2024, 7:10 AM
Oh no....now cancel Sandman pls
Forthas
Forthas - 8/31/2024, 7:11 AM
Way to go James Gunn!
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/31/2024, 7:15 AM
It was OK, nothing special.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder