THE SANDMAN: First Season 2 Clip And New Character Posters Spotlight Debuting Members Of Dream's Family

The second and final season of The Sandman is set to premiere this coming Thursday, and Netflix has released a first clip featuring a scene from the wedding of Dream's son, Orpheus, and his bride Eurydice.

In the clip, we see members of the Endless family wish their nephew and his new wife well... in their own unique ways. Destiny does not approach the couple, however, as he already knows what fate awaits them.

Check out the clip below, along with a series of character posters which also feature quotes from Neil Gaiman's comic.

The Sandman Season 2 is truly going to be a family affair. Volume 1 premieres in one week! pic.twitter.com/1HgY6uTHlx — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 26, 2025

In the Beginning was the Word, and it was traced by hand on the first page of Destiny’s book, before it was spoken aloud. pic.twitter.com/C1BQV0OEj0 — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 23, 2025

Desire is everything you have ever wanted. Whoever you are. Whatever you are. Everything. pic.twitter.com/KAWz5w4hLc — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 24, 2025

Sometimes you will look into a mirror and feel the eyes of Despair on you, feel her hook, catch, and snag on your heart. pic.twitter.com/uAXs17VFtM — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 25, 2025

Dream accumulates names to himself like others make friends; but he permits himself few friends. pic.twitter.com/nTNe2WhxFX — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 26, 2025

Who knows what Delirium sees, through her mismatched eyes? pic.twitter.com/7kVH0FQZ5E — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 27, 2025

Destruction is needed. Nothing can exist without destroying the old. One cannot begin a new dream without abandoning the last. pic.twitter.com/S9BOQRZByG — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 28, 2025

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.