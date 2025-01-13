THE SANDMAN Author Neil Gaiman Has Been Accused Of Horrific Sexual Abuse Crimes By Multiple Women

THE SANDMAN Author Neil Gaiman Has Been Accused Of Horrific Sexual Abuse Crimes By Multiple Women

Neil Gaiman is best known for creating beloved properties like The Sandman and American Gods, but a damning new report from Vulture details allegations of sexual abuse and assault from multiple women.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman
Source: Vulture

WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, you can contact RAINN for help at 800.656.HOPE (4673). 

Last July, it was widely reported that The SandmanGood Omens, and American Gods writer Neil Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault by two women. While it appears no further steps were taken (at least as of now), several of the prolific author's upcoming projects have been quietly postponed or cancelled. 

Vulture has today published a lengthy article breaking down many of the complaints made against Gaiman - who also penned a critically acclaimed Eternals run for Marvel Comics - and they make for utterly horrifying reading. 

Scarlett Pavlovich is the main focus of the piece and recalls meeting Gaiman in New Zealand after befriending his now ex-wife Amanda Palmer and becoming their children's nanny. Pavlovich's first meeting with the writer is said to have concluded with him convincing her to bathe in the claw bathtub in his garden while he made a work call.

However, he's alleged to have joined her and, as Pavlovich recounts, "I can tell you that he put his fingers straight into my ass and tried to put his penis in my ass. And I said, 'No, no.' Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said 'no' as well. Then he asked if he could come on my face, and I said 'no' but he did anyway. He said, 'Call me 'master,' and I’ll come.' He said, 'Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.'"

Other accusations include Gaiman using butter as a lubricant while forcing Pavlovich into having anal sex before forcing her to clean the faeces from his penis. The report also claims, "He ordered her to suck him off while he watched screeners for the first season of The Sandman. In one instance, he thrust his penis into Pavlovich’s mouth with such force that she vomited on him. Then he told her to eat the vomit off his lap and lick it up from the couch."

That's the tip of the iceberg and the rest of the published story is every bit as horrific. Several other instances are detailed, with the ages of the women in question typically ranging from 18 to their early 20s while Gaiman was in his 40s. Many of the women are said to have been fans he met at signings, for example. 

Kendra Stout says she was coerced into rough sex with Gaiman and, after she requested that he stop beating her with his belt, he responded, "It’s the only way I can get off." Stout has also accused him of raping her after she refused to have sex with him while dealing with a nasty UTI.

"Gaiman flipped her over on the bed, she says, and attempted to penetrate her with his fingers," the report explains. "She told him 'no.' He stopped for a moment and then he penetrated her with his penis. At that point, she tells me, 'I just shut down.' She lay on the bed until he was finished."

It's unclear whether Gaiman will face any legal action in regards to these accusations but, as of now, Netflix intends to release The Sandman season 2 later this year as planned. The writer has denied these and other claims from multiple women. 

YOUNG WERTHER Star Douglas Booth Teases His Role In THE SANDMAN Season 2 And Scale Of Series (Exclusive)
Related:

YOUNG WERTHER Star Douglas Booth Teases His Role In THE SANDMAN Season 2 And Scale Of Series (Exclusive)
THE SANDMAN: Tom Sturridge's Morpheus Returns In First Official Season 2 Image
Recommended For You:

THE SANDMAN: Tom Sturridge's Morpheus Returns In First Official Season 2 Image

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/13/2025, 10:12 AM
These Hollywood celebrities just can't help themselves can they ? It's no wonder their capital's on fire.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/13/2025, 10:24 AM
@TheJok3r - Christ, give it a rest. What about the fires in Canada last year? You sound unhinged. Put your money where your mouth is and stop consuming Hollywood products and media since it upsets you so much. You’ll do that, right?
tmeadows34
tmeadows34 - 1/13/2025, 10:30 AM
@TheJok3r - we as American people I feel have given hollywood way too much slack. It boggles my mind how people don't see them as the 1%. We basically celebrate their greed.
Drace24
Drace24 - 1/13/2025, 10:31 AM
@TheJok3r - Wow. That's evil. That's an extremely evil thing to say. Shame on you!

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 10:13 AM
soo progressive
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/13/2025, 10:29 AM
@harryba11zack - That's California for ya.

It's as progressive as it gets.
San Francisco openly host the Folsom Street Festival where it's basically a massive street orgy with pee and poo pools amongst other things.

Progressives California Senator Scott Wiener even made a guest appearance clad in lube and black leather.
Fogs
Fogs - 1/13/2025, 10:31 AM
@harryba11zack - Yeap. And they're always the ones defending ethics, equality and their moral high ground against those petty blue-collars.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 1/13/2025, 10:14 AM
Top left panel:
User Comment Image

IYKYK
EarlChai
EarlChai - 1/13/2025, 10:18 AM
@EarlChai - *Top right. 🤦‍♀️
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/13/2025, 10:20 AM
@EarlChai - what's the story here?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/13/2025, 10:15 AM
Bloody hell... well I guess that's Neil Gaiman done. Hope the series doesn't get cancelled, first season was really good.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
@Urubrodi - They’ll drop season 2 but after that the series is cooked. They just barely renewed for a season 2. Between that and these accusations no way will a season 3 get greenlit.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/13/2025, 10:22 AM
@BreakTheCode - Which is such a shame. If these accusations are true, there is no arguing that he's a horrible person and deserves to get "cancelled", but wish the series could go ahead.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 1/13/2025, 10:15 AM
Again?
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/13/2025, 10:15 AM
This is normal behavior for most of the top brass of Hollywood folks, it's why we shouldn't be funding these people.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 1/13/2025, 10:21 AM
@DaHULK2000 - Just a common thing with people with money and power, and those who scream the loudest and utilise their self righteousness as a mask to hide their real sinister objectives.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/13/2025, 10:24 AM
@Killuminatic - So true, it's why many find it so offensive when these people try to get on there high horses and attempt to "preach" to the rest of us.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/13/2025, 10:26 AM
@DaHULK2000 - then stop consuming media! Quite simple but you know it’s easier to pontificate online. True virtue signaling.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 10:17 AM
I read these things and I struggle to sympathize. I understand power dynamics and all that. You're afraid to get fired or barred from working in the industry. Black listed. Or beat up

But I know. Even if a massive dude like the Mountain, as my boss, and invited me to bathe in a bathtub in his backyard. Id say no. And then when he tried to massage my hemorrhoids and cum on my face.. im fighting tooth and nail. Literally ill lose teeth and finger nails to prevent this from happening

So can someone more sensitive than me explain how these women end up in these situations ? My cynic in me wants to say they are consenting if they're letting this happen. No means no. I understand that 1000% but if the person continues to do something as asinine as cum in your face, you should be able to idk. Dodge it right? Like I'm so confused. People don't just become paralyzed in the face of a penis coming at you, like they're facing off against Mr freeze or iceman or fro-zone
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/13/2025, 10:23 AM
@Vigor - Let's see what you say AFTER you get raped.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:25 AM
@Vigor - Thank you. You put it much more elegantly than I would have. Like, bro. I hear the no means no bs. like thats supposed to make someone stop. lol. it doesnt. and then youre just supposed to give up and let whatever happen to your ass because he/she didnt follow the "no means no" rule. gtfo.
If he/she didnt want it, unless they are bound and gagged, they can fight back. Dont tell me they froze and just let it happen. [frick] that shit.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheyDont - .... no means no.
that means you have to stop right?
oh you didnt. well i guess i just have to take it.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheyDont - that's my exact point tho. Unless I'm held down in a prison, or at gunpoint, I'm NOT getting rated

It just won't happen. Did not one point reading this did you think,"why is she going along with a clear plot to being raped or taken advantage of"

Nannies don't go in hot tubs. Come on
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 10:29 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - exactly. My common sense alarm is going off and ringing loudly. I absolutely want those in power who abuse it to see jailtime. But not every story is plausible. It's just as easy to go after someone powerful on spoken word.

I'm also not doubting this woman or throwing water over her story. There's multiple accounts against this guy. I jusr want someone to help explain to me how people get frozen in these situations or like, why even go in the hot tub?

I have a nanny. One id never tell her to get in my tub lol. But I also expect her to go tell my wife immediately if I offer for her to !
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/13/2025, 10:34 AM
@Vigor - I get where you're coming from, but this perspective feels dismissive of the complexities involved in situations like these. Trauma responses aren't as straightforward as fight or flight. There's also freeze and fawn, which are equally valid but often misunderstood.

People don’t always react the way they think they would in a high-stress situation. Power dynamics, fear, shock, and intimidation can make someone feel paralyzed or incapable of resisting, even when they desperately want to. The hypothetical of "I'd fight no matter what" comes from a position of hindsight and safety, not the reality of being caught off guard, threatened, or overpowered.

The correct approach to this, in my opinion, is with empathy. It's not about imagining yourself in the exact situation but understanding that fear and trauma can manifest in ways that aren’t always logical. It’s important to listen and learn rather than assume consent or dismiss someone's inability to react "correctly" in an impossible moment.

Growing up where I'm from, I've seen so many shootouts, and in those moments, you would expect everyone to run, but some people don't.

If you're having a hard time imagining how this could happen, there's a scene in *13 Reasons Why* where the girl gets raped in a pool. Rather than fight, she clearly dissociates. She says no and stop multiple times but then stops struggling. That encapsulates the dynamic pretty accurately. She had dead eyes, and it's just a very disturbing yet well-acted scene.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:35 AM
@Vigor - But again, look at how much of this crap is made up. Even sleezy Harvey Weinstein won on appeal. Just because someone screams rape, doesnt mean we should lose all sense of reality and burn the other person before getting actual facts. Until then, its hearsay.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:37 AM
@MyCoolYoung - But, if this were true. Multiple instances before saying something? Nah. If it happened and she actually feared for her life from Mr. Stern... I mean Gaiman, then OK. But to keep going back? no. nope.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 10:38 AM
@MyCoolYoung - that was such a powerful scene and thank you for redirecting my thought process to it

The cynic in me makes me feel like the nanny went along with it and in hindsight, hated it, and went after him because he's powerful. Which I'm sure happens all the time. But that would be me putting doubt on the victim. It's best some times to sit back and let the facts come to light and see things play out without passing early judgment
Appreciate your insight
Gambito
Gambito - 1/13/2025, 10:18 AM
Yeah bye Sandman
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/13/2025, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
Jesus! I never would've thought I'd read about forcible fingers in the ass on ComicBookMovie.com.

These things are tricky. Accusations are not a verdict, and even a verdict isn't always correct. I will say, if he did these things, I hope he gets punished to the full extent of the law.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 10:26 AM
@MyCoolYoung - "Jesus! I never would've thought I'd read about forcible fingers in the ass on ComicBookMovie.com."

This made me laugh more than it should ngl.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
If these allegations are true he should face the maximum sentence possible. Hopefully he’s shanked in prison right away.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:26 AM
@itzayaboy - meat shank. ;)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/13/2025, 10:19 AM
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:27 AM
@HashTagSwagg - baby baby. i think its the other way around.... Wolf in sheeps clothing...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/13/2025, 10:30 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 10:38 AM
@HashTagSwagg - tails?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/13/2025, 10:39 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - "i think its the other way around.... Wolf in sheeps clothing..."

The point flew right over your head.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/13/2025, 10:24 AM
They don't need no water let the mother[frick]er burn. Hollywood that is....

My heart still goes out to the normal people suffering this ordeal.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder