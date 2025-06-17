THE SANDMAN Season 2 Trailer Sees Dream Fight For Survival But All Roads Lead To Hell

Dream (Tom Sturridge) returns to Hell in the new trailer for The Sandman season 2, and he's fighting not only for himself, but for the survival of The Dreaming itself.

Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer appears ready for this inevitable confrontation as she warns, "Lord Morpheus comes to us in a futile attempt to free one he loves from our domain. Hell is awaiting his visit most avidly."

We see Hell in all its horrifying glory, along with the same type of beautiful visuals that made season 1 such a standout series. The show has lasted for a shorter amount of time than most fans hoped, and taken longer to return to our screens than everyone would like.

Alas, as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) points out, "Everyone loves a good story, but all stories come to an end."

In The Sandman season 2, after a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals.

However, the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Several comic book storylines will be adapted, including the "Season of Mists," "Brief Lives," "The Kindly Ones," "The Sandman: Overture," "Tales in the Sand," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "The Song of Orpheus," "Thermidor," and "The Tempest," among others.

"It was a decision we made three years ago," showrunner Allan Heinberg recently said of season 2 being the end for The Sandman. He also admitted that the announcement about the show's conclusion coinciding with the sexual misconduct allegations made about author Neil Gaiman was "unfortunate timing, for sure."

Heinberg added, "I can't say that it affected our [post-production] process, which is scheduled years in advance. These are your delivery dates and you just keep going. So it's been in the periphery of my experience and the background of my experience, but it hasn't been part of the world of the making of the show, if that makes sense."

"Every production is its own little island. Even though we were in London, my experience was very limited to the making of the show, even in my personal life, which I did not have for the last six years."

The Sandman season 2 will be split into a six-episode Volume 1 (premiering July 3) and a five-episode Volume 2 (premiering July 24). Check out the new trailer and poster for the Netflix series below.