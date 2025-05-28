THE SANDMAN Showrunner On Whether Series Ending Is Related To Neil Gaiman Accusations; New Stills Released

The Sandman season 2 will also be the show's last, no great surprise given the three-year gap between seasons and continued controversies surrounding creator Neil Gaiman.

In the next batch of episodes, after a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals.

However, the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Allan Heinberg broke his silence about the show's apparent cancellation, which come in the wake of more allegations being made about Gaiman's reported sexual misconduct.

"It was a decision we made three years ago," he said of season 2 being the end for The Sandman, calling the announcement "unfortunate timing, for sure."

Heinberg added, "I can't say that it affected our [post-production] process, which is scheduled years in advance. These are your delivery dates and you just keep going. So it's been in the periphery of my experience and the background of my experience, but it hasn't been part of the world of the making of the show, if that makes sense."

"Every production is its own little island. Even though we were in London, my experience was very limited to the making of the show, even in my personal life, which I did not have for the last six years."

Dream will reportedly remain the focus in season 2 of The Sandman, no easy feat when, as Heinberg acknowledged, "There are some volumes where he just appears in two scenes." As a result, Season of Mists and Brief Lives will be adapted, but A Game of You will not.

"We managed to add a great deal of material, as we did in season 1, and a lot of really fun surprises for fans of the comics who know the entire story," he teased. "We pulled from a lot of different sources. We took a lot of the single-issue stories and wove them into the fabric of Dream's narrative."

The Sandman season 2 will be split into a six-episode Volume 1 (premiering July 3) and a five-episode Volume 2 (premiering July 24).

The site has also shared new looks at Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Barry Sloane as Destruction, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Jack Gleeson as Puck. You can check those out below.