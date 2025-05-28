THE SANDMAN Showrunner On Whether Series Ending Is Related To Neil Gaiman Accusations; New Stills Released

The news that The Sandman will end with season 2 came shortly after another wave of allegations were made against creator Neil Gaiman. Showrunner Allan Heinberg responds to that as new stills are released.

News
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Sandman season 2 will also be the show's last, no great surprise given the three-year gap between seasons and continued controversies surrounding creator Neil Gaiman

In the next batch of episodes, after a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals.

However, the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Allan Heinberg broke his silence about the show's apparent cancellation, which come in the wake of more allegations being made about Gaiman's reported sexual misconduct. 

"It was a decision we made three years ago," he said of season 2 being the end for The Sandman, calling the announcement "unfortunate timing, for sure."

Heinberg added, "I can't say that it affected our [post-production] process, which is scheduled years in advance. These are your delivery dates and you just keep going. So it's been in the periphery of my experience and the background of my experience, but it hasn't been part of the world of the making of the show, if that makes sense."

"Every production is its own little island. Even though we were in London, my experience was very limited to the making of the show, even in my personal life, which I did not have for the last six years."

Dream will reportedly remain the focus in season 2 of The Sandman, no easy feat when, as Heinberg acknowledged, "There are some volumes where he just appears in two scenes." As a result, Season of Mists and Brief Lives will be adapted, but A Game of You will not. 

"We managed to add a great deal of material, as we did in season 1, and a lot of really fun surprises for fans of the comics who know the entire story," he teased. "We pulled from a lot of different sources. We took a lot of the single-issue stories and wove them into the fabric of Dream's narrative."

The Sandman season 2 will be split into a six-episode Volume 1 (premiering July 3) and a five-episode Volume 2 (premiering July 24).

The site has also shared new looks at Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Barry Sloane as Destruction, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Jack Gleeson as Puck. You can check those out below.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/28/2025, 10:16 AM
“The SANDMAN Showrunner Lies About Whether Series Ending Is Related To Neil Gaiman Accusations“

Fixed it.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 5/28/2025, 10:18 AM
Decided three years ago? Does anyone actually believe that?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 10:28 AM
@BreakTheCode -

It makes sense.

It would have looked awful enough to throw in the garbage three years ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 10:23 AM
The images look good!!.

Going by what I know of The Sandman comics as somewhat of an anthology , I can buy that they conceived of this being the last season before the Gaiman allegations came to light given how Dream focused this take is..

If S2 feels rushed or incomplete then perhaps you could say that those allegations played a factor in the show ending but we’ll see.

Anyway , I did like the first season so I’m looking forward to this!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 10:27 AM
Oh man, this raceswapping and genderswapping and degenerate woke crap was so bad in 2022 that they had to end the show after only two seasons?

Can you imagine if Gaiman had always drawn Death as black in the comics, and for the show they made her White, and said it's okay because she can appear in different ways to different people?
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 5/28/2025, 10:29 AM
This is my favorite comic series of all time. I own all the books. I hate how Gaiman turned out to be a creep and got the show cancelled.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/28/2025, 10:38 AM
Probably my all time favorite comic run ever. Just an immense shame how much of it’s been tainted.

This show never quite captured the highs of the comic at all, I will say

