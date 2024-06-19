GAME OF THRONES Spin-Off THE HEDGE KNIGHT Unveils First Look At Peter Claffey As "Dunk"

GAME OF THRONES Spin-Off THE HEDGE KNIGHT Unveils First Look At Peter Claffey As &quot;Dunk&quot; GAME OF THRONES Spin-Off THE HEDGE KNIGHT Unveils First Look At Peter Claffey As &quot;Dunk&quot;

Filming is now underway on HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and we have a first official look at Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Although it looks like the Jon Snow sequel series starring Kit Harington is no longer moving forward, there are still a number of Game of Thrones spin-off shows in development, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Production is now underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and HBO/Max has released a first official look at Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, aka "Dunk." It seems we're going to have to wait a little longer for a glimpse of Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, the secret Targaryen prince Aegon, aka "Egg."

Several new cast members have also been announced, including Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel (The Crown) as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Tanselle, Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen) as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell (Fargo) as Maekar Targaryen.

Check out the image at the link below.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the story takes place over 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the adventures of "Dunk," a.k.a. the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Duncan the Tall, and "Egg," the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the official series description reads.

Claffey, an Irish actor and former Connacht Rugby player, made his stage debut at Dublin's Abbey Theatre in A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy. He went on to appear in 2022's Bad Sisters and Wreck, and has a role lined up opposite Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These. 9-year-old Ansell began his acting career at the age of 4 on ITV's Emmerdale, and his other credits include Sky's thriller series The Midwich Cuckoos, and Netflix's comedy film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm. He will also appear in The Moor, Channel 4's Hullraisers, and Robin and The Hood.

Martin has previously confirmed that season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will adapt the first of his three novellas, 1998's The Hedge Knight, with plans to focus on 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight in future seasons if the show continues.

Currently, The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin is working on an adaptation of Aegon’s Conquest, which charts the Targaryen’s bloody and brutal conquest of Westeros prior to the events of House of the Dragon. The story follows the invading Aegon Targaryen and his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, who conquered Westeros with their mighty dragons. The trio successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms in just two years, with only Dorne managing to resist.

House of the Dragon returned for its second season this week.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Trailer Teases What's To Come In The Aftermath Of [SPOILER]'s Shocking Death
Related:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Trailer Teases What's To Come In The Aftermath Of [SPOILER]'s Shocking Death
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Premiere Concludes With The Disturbing Death Of [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Premiere Concludes With The Disturbing Death Of [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 7:58 AM
I'm fine with not continuing Jon's story. The last few seasons of GOT left a bad taste in my mouth and I'd rather not revisit what D&D messed up
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 8:02 AM
@Evansly - They didn’t quite stick the landing, but I’ve mad peace with it, especially after a few rewatches. It’s still my favourite show.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 8:04 AM
@FireandBlood - That's good man! I'm still a but annoyed by it. It ended up taking me a few months after the first season to watch House of Dragon because I didn't want to get burned again
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 8:13 AM
@Evansly - I hear that. But at they’re killing with HotD. I don’t think anybody thought they could reinvigorate the franchise to its former glory again but they did. 🙌🏽
Evansly
Evansly - 6/19/2024, 8:15 AM
@FireandBlood - I definitely enjoyed the first season. I haven't started the second. It does help that they got different showrunners.

D&D seem to do well when there is source material and when they ran out things started to go down.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/19/2024, 7:59 AM
The continued expansion of this franchise brings me so much joy 🥲
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/19/2024, 8:15 AM
@FireandBlood - Have you read the books? I finally got around to the first one a few months back and just ate it up; wanna get into the rest soon too
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/19/2024, 7:59 AM
I thought that image was Thor.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder