George R.R. Martin Spoils HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Death In Since-Deleted Post; HBO Responds

George R.R. Martin Spoils HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Death In Since-Deleted Post; HBO Responds

George R.R. Martin has followed up on last week's post by outlining his biggest issues with season 2 of House of the Dragon, spoiling a pretty significant season 3 death in the process...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 07:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Last week, George R.R. Martin took to his “Not a Blog” to hint at some significant grievances with the recent sophomore season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, promising to go into more detail soon. 

The writer has now done just that, with a lengthy post outlining why he felt one particular character omission in the season premiere could have a "butterfly effect" on later seasons of the show.

He also spoils a significant season 3 death - at least for those who haven't read the book.

In the show, King Aegon and Queen Helaena have two children (Jaehaerys and Jaehaera), but in Martin's Fire and Blood, the twins have a younger brother, 2-year-old Maelor. The infamous “Blood and Cheese” sequence in the series shows the hired thugs kill Jaehaerys in front of his mother, but the events of the book are quite different - and a lot more disturbing.

“I argued against it, for all these reasons,” Martin writes. “I did not argue long, or with much heat, however. The change weakened the sequence, I felt, but only a bit. And Ryan had what seemed to be practical reasons for it; they did not want to deal with casting another child, especially a two-year old toddler. Kids that young will inevitably slow down production, and there would be budget implications. Budget was already an issue on HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, it made sense to save money wherever we could. Moreover, Ryan assured me that we were not losing Prince Maelor, simply postponing him. Queen Helaena could still give birth to him in season three, presumably after getting with child late in season two. That made sense to me, so I withdrew my objections and acquiesced to the change.”

But, Martin adds, “Sometime between the initial decision to remove Maelor, a big change was made. The prince’s birth was no longer just going to be pushed back to season 3. He was never going to be born at all. The younger son of Aegon and Helaena would never appear.”

Martin goes on to mention some other changes that might have to me made going forward, and warns: “And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if HOUSE OF THE DRAGON goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4…”

He then notes that, in showrunner Ryan Condol's treatment for season 3, Helaena takes her own life - as she does in the book after Maelor's death later in the story - but here it's "for no particular reason," since Maelor doesn't exist in the HBO adaptation.

HBO responded to the post with the following statement:

“There are few greater fans of George R.R. Martin and his book Fire & Blood than the creative team on House of the Dragon, both in production and at HBO. Commonly, when adapting a book for the screen, with its own format and limitations, the showrunner ultimately is required to make difficult choices about the characters and stories the audience will follow. We believe that Ryan Condal and his team have done an extraordinary job and the millions of fans the series has amassed over the first two seasons will continue to enjoy it.”

Martin has since deleted his post, but you can still read it here. What do you make of his comments? Let us know in the usual place.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).

George R.R. Martin Is Planning A Blog Post On Everything That's Gone Wrong With HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
Related:

George R.R. Martin Is Planning A Blog Post On "Everything That's Gone Wrong With HOUSE OF THE DRAGON"
Kit Harington Admits GAME OF THRONES' Final Season Was Rushed And That There Were Mistakes Made
Recommended For You:

Kit Harington Admits GAME OF THRONES' Final Season Was "Rushed" And That "There Were Mistakes Made"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 9/4/2024, 7:45 PM
He's such a baby.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 9/4/2024, 7:54 PM
@CoHost - don’t sell the rights to your work if you don’t want it changed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 8:49 PM
@thewanderer - he should buy another yatch to feel better and get his ass back to write those books before Kamala's third term.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/4/2024, 7:51 PM

Fat dickhead dork.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 8:52 PM
@DocSpock - "there's an image"
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 7:59 PM
So we got another D&D / rings of power situation were the writers think they can write the novel that Tolkien never could.
Toonstrack
Toonstrack - 9/4/2024, 8:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - sounds like you're seeing whatever you wanna see rather than what's there
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 7:59 PM
I wish he was this vocal about Got later seasons
BART
BART - 9/4/2024, 8:01 PM
@Malatrova15 - this might be your most coherent post yet. I applaud you
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 8:04 PM
@BART - im yet to praise Agatha All Along first season for breaking the glass cielling in my ass.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 8:13 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 8:10 PM
phuck the show's writing team, they had no excuse for what they did with the show. this book was done, finished, completed, all they had to do was to stay true to the source material.
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 8:23 PM
@harryba11zack - it was barely a book ...they were working whit a novela size wikipedia article....but yes frick them and their non scripted hot lesbian french kiss action. ..i hate to fap in mid family night tv session
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 8:30 PM
@Malatrova15 - the show just become a series of misunderstandings which completely robbed the characters of their agency.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/4/2024, 8:40 PM
I wonder what George's actual deal with them is. Did he sell of all the GoT rights from the begining. If so they can do whatever they want with it and the fans can decide. Kind of like Spidey. Sony can shit out tons of terrible Spidey flicks and Marvel can do nothing.

I guess I though maybe they had a deal for one show, so he would negotiate more producer/approval influence in a new deal for spin offs.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 8:46 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - i literally dont care for what deal he made ..i wish he coul shut about this fanfic series and get his ass to write the god damn books before he eats one too many McBurgers.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/4/2024, 9:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - Hes not finishing those books.

I have a feeling his ending was a lot closer to what D&D and now he doesn't know what to do.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/4/2024, 9:09 PM
It just goes to show...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder