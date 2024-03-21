HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Lands June Premiere Date As Duelling Trailers Tease The Dance Of The Dragons

It's time to pick a side! As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO and Max have released two duelling trailers for House of the Dragon season 2 giving fans the chance to pick "Green" or "Black."

This is all meant to tie into the Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons," a conflict the Game of Thrones prequel's first season set the stage for. The Green trailer revolves around the Green Council and Queen Alicent Hightower's quest to get King Aegon II Targaryen on the Iron Throne.

In the Black trailer, we catch up with the Black Council, the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen who were forced to watch her half-brother, Aegon, crowned king of Westeros behind her back, even though she was the chosen successor of their father, the fallen King Viserys.

The cast of House of the Dragon season 2 includes Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Also returning this season are actors Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Phia Saban (Queen Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Lord Jason Lannister/Ser Tyland Lannister), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong)

Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull), Jamie Kenna (Ser Alfred Broome), Kieran Bew (Hugh), Tom Bennett (Ulf), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne), Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), and Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong) have all also joined the cast.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, and is co-creator and executive producer along with Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner. The executive producers of this new season are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and Max on June 16.