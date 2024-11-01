Warner Bros. Is Developing At Least One GAME OF THRONES Movie As Studio Looks To Expand Westeros Beyond HBO

Despite that divisive final season, Game of Thrones is still widely considered one of the best TV shows ever made. Now, though, Warner Bros. is looking to bring Westeros to the big screen. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

Over the past few years, we've seen several big screen franchises brought to television, whether it's the MCU, Star Wars, or even The Batman thanks to HBO's new mega-hit, The Penguin.

Now, it looks like Game of Thrones is going the other way by heading to theatersThe Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that Warner Bros. is developing at least one feature set in the world created by author George R.R. Martin. 

According to the trade, it's only in a very early stage of development and no director, writer, or actors are currently attached. However, the studio is eager to explore Westeros in on the big screen, a decision which has surely been influenced by a year that's seen them deliver box office disappointments like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Joker: Folie à Deux.

It's no secret that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss wanted to end the series with a trilogy of movies instead of that divisive final season in 2019. HBO resisted but things have changed since then - including who calls the shots - and it's likely the property will eventually reach the big screen. 

House of the Dragon season 3 is on the way as is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Other ideas are also in development for HBO, and it's unclear which of Martin's stories would be adapted for this movie (it may end up being an original story or perhaps a sequel to the original series as Snow was once meant to be). 

Way back in 2015, Martin said, "There will be a movie but I will not be involved. I have too much to do. That is something HBO and DB and David are dealing with. I have two more books to finish and I still have so much to do."

"They are looking at dipping back in time during certain periods of the series, which could be examined as a one-off plot. That means that some of the big characters who fans have seen die on screen could be resurrected."

Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, is a fantasy TV series set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos. It follows noble families vying for the Iron Throne, with each harbouring ambitions, secrets, and rivalries.

Key houses, like the honourable Starks and cunning Lannisters, face both internal and external threats, including the supernatural White Walkers from the icy North. Known for unpredictable plot twists, morally ambiguous characters, and epic battles, Game of Thrones explores themes of power, loyalty, betrayal, and the human cost of ambition.

Despite a divisive final season, the series is still well regarded among fantasy fans and it ran for eight seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/1/2024, 7:35 AM
They should do something on Children of the Forrest. Wouldn't require any prior viewing to get a general audience engaged in my opinion.

Side note, anyone else think some the Targareans will end up as white walkers when the HotD ends? That will be cool.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/1/2024, 7:37 AM
They should wait until the books are all done and adapt those.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/1/2024, 7:38 AM
like an alternate ending to the series, but over maybe three films.

