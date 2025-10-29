HBO Max Will Reportedly Be Absorbed Into Paramount+ If Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Merger Happens

According to a new report, should Paramount acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the plan is to merge HBO Max into Paramount+, creating one big streaming service for the combined corporations.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: HBO
Source: Bloomberg

The potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery presents a lot of intriguing scenarios for the entertainment industry. The possibility of two giants (one of which already merged with another company, Skydance) with such vast content libraries coming together is as intimidating as it is intriguing. As it looks increasingly likely that Paramount will become WBD's new owner, many questions about the future of the companies loom over the possible deal. Arguably one of the most important ones is:

What Will Happen to Their Respective Streaming Services—Paramount+ and HBO Max?

The two streaming services have been gradually finding their footing with audiences since their inception, so they're important assets to consider in this new merger. Thanks to a new report, we may have an idea of what will become of the two streamers. Per Bloomberg, should the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount happen, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison reportedly plans to merge HBO Max into Paramount+.

From how the plan is described, it doesn't look like the two streamers would combine into a new service. Instead, the goal is supposedly for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. According to the report, Ellison believes such a merger "will allow more people to see the work of film and TV show creators."

Furthermore, Ellison is reportedly hopeful that having Warner Bros.' catalogue will make Paramount+ a more exciting proposition for consumers. On the linear TV front, Bloomberg states that the CEO doesn't plan on selling any cable networks from either Paramount or WBD. Notably, per the outlet's sources, Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN news side could be given resources from CBS News, which is owned by Paramount. 

Focusing on the streaming services, what is said to be planned for HBO Max is interesting. While Paramount+ boasts a strong content library with IP like SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic the Hedgehog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Taylor Sheridan's various series, HBO Max's offerings are arguably much stronger/recognizable.

Just in terms of children entertainment, WBD's streaming service has nearly all of DC's animated series, as well as a large portion of Cartoon Network's offerings. It is also the home of major franchises like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Batman. With that, it makes sense for HBO Max to be the one expected to strengthen Paramount+. What's puzzling is the implication that the supposed intention is for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. From the two steamers merging into one, most would have likely expected WBD's to remain the dominant brand. However, that does not seem to be the intention as of now. 

Still, these are reported tentative plans. As things continue to develop for the potential merger, there will be more concrete information on the future of HBO Max and Paramount+ available.

What do you think about the purported plan to merge HBO Max into Paramount+? Drop your thoughts in tthe comments! 

JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 1:04 PM
We REALLY need to get a working CFPB in this country.
cham2119
cham2119 - 10/29/2025, 1:29 PM
@JackDeth - in all these articles I think you are the only person I've seen that realizes the problem with all of this. Thank you for that shred of hope, I was convinced that literally everyone on this site was just sharing the same braincell
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2025, 1:04 PM
All I see are eggs and all I hear is you fuсkers counting chickens.
Matador
Matador - 10/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@Lisa89 - LOL Lets make some omelets!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 1:08 PM
I mean , it doesn’t really affect me since I watch my stuff on the high seas…

However , wouldn’t it make more sense for HBO Max to absorb Paramount+ since it’s the stronger of the service and has more content?.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/29/2025, 1:13 PM
Just when I subscribed to watch the Pitt.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 1:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - damn , I gotta finish that

As someone who suffers from anxiety , not exactly the best series to watch but so good!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/29/2025, 1:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - such a great show

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/29/2025, 1:19 PM
The press is pushing this so hard. It's not going to happen. Zaslav loves his own farts so this will only fuel his arrogance, which for once is a good thing
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/29/2025, 1:43 PM
HBO is a far bigger name; why would they do something that financially stupid ?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/29/2025, 1:47 PM
These dumb bastards make millions and still are incompetent. Absorbing a a brand as recognized and in many ways, prestige, like HBO into other services is damaging to the brand. Keep it as it is you dumb [frick]s.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/29/2025, 1:53 PM
New service will cost you only $69.99!
China1975
China1975 - 10/29/2025, 2:12 PM
I hate all these corporate mergers, all the old film studios are losing their iconic images. It’s not just Hollywood, it’s everywhere, grocery stores, airlines, banks… the whole corrupt system is, owned by a small few. Price controlling everything, to make it seem like we have a choice, when we shop around, it’s still the same seller! Sad!

