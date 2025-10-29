HBO Max Will Reportedly Be Absorbed Into Paramount+ If Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Merger Happens

The potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery presents a lot of intriguing scenarios for the entertainment industry. The possibility of two giants (one of which already merged with another company, Skydance) with such vast content libraries coming together is as intimidating as it is intriguing. As it looks increasingly likely that Paramount will become WBD's new owner, many questions about the future of the companies loom over the possible deal. Arguably one of the most important ones is:

What Will Happen to Their Respective Streaming Services—Paramount+ and HBO Max?

The two streaming services have been gradually finding their footing with audiences since their inception, so they're important assets to consider in this new merger. Thanks to a new report, we may have an idea of what will become of the two streamers. Per Bloomberg, should the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount happen, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison reportedly plans to merge HBO Max into Paramount+.

From how the plan is described, it doesn't look like the two streamers would combine into a new service. Instead, the goal is supposedly for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. According to the report, Ellison believes such a merger "will allow more people to see the work of film and TV show creators."

Furthermore, Ellison is reportedly hopeful that having Warner Bros.' catalogue will make Paramount+ a more exciting proposition for consumers. On the linear TV front, Bloomberg states that the CEO doesn't plan on selling any cable networks from either Paramount or WBD. Notably, per the outlet's sources, Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN news side could be given resources from CBS News, which is owned by Paramount.

Focusing on the streaming services, what is said to be planned for HBO Max is interesting. While Paramount+ boasts a strong content library with IP like SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic the Hedgehog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Taylor Sheridan's various series, HBO Max's offerings are arguably much stronger/recognizable.

Just in terms of children entertainment, WBD's streaming service has nearly all of DC's animated series, as well as a large portion of Cartoon Network's offerings. It is also the home of major franchises like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Batman. With that, it makes sense for HBO Max to be the one expected to strengthen Paramount+. What's puzzling is the implication that the supposed intention is for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. From the two steamers merging into one, most would have likely expected WBD's to remain the dominant brand. However, that does not seem to be the intention as of now.

Still, these are reported tentative plans. As things continue to develop for the potential merger, there will be more concrete information on the future of HBO Max and Paramount+ available.

What do you think about the purported plan to merge HBO Max into Paramount+? Drop your thoughts in tthe comments!