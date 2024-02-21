TRUE DETECTIVE Star Kali Reis Responds To Nic Pizzolatto's Latest Disparaging Social Media Posts

TRUE DETECTIVE Star Kali Reis Responds To Nic Pizzolatto's Latest Disparaging Social Media Posts TRUE DETECTIVE Star Kali Reis Responds To Nic Pizzolatto's Latest Disparaging Social Media Posts

Original True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has continued to share negative responses to season 4, Night Country, prompting a response star Kali Reis (Navarro)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2024 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: HBO
Source: Via FearHQ.com

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has once again come under fire for publicly bashing the fourth season of HBO's anthology series.

Pizzolatto, who was the driving creative force behind the previous three seasons, recently had some not particularly flattering things to say about  Night Country, and following Sunday's finale, he has once again taken to social media to share some negative reactions from viewers.

Though he has since deleted the Instagram post in question, Pizzolatto highlighted comments referring to Night Country as a “hot mess” that “butchered and misappropriated” the first season’s “all time classic dialogue,” among other things.

Upon being made aware of the post, Night Country star Kali Reis (Evangeline "Siqiññaatchiaq" Navarro) took to Twitter to share her reaction.

“That’s a damn shame,” Reis wrote. “But hey I guess if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others’ is the new wave lol.”

New showrunner Issa López, who co-wrote and directed all six episodes of the new season, weighed in on Pizzolatto's initial comments last week.

“I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

Night Country - and the finale, especially - did prove to be fairly divisive, but if Pizzolatto is attempting to spin the season as some sort of failure, the viewing numbers definitely don't support it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final episode drew the season’s largest first-night audience, bringing in 3.2 million cross-platform viewers. These figures reflect “the first airing on HBO, two replays later in the night and streaming on Max.” Night Country has averaged 12.7 million total viewers per episode, making it the most watched season of the show yet.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

What did you make of True Detective: Night Country? Drop us a comment down below.

Stephen King Wants To Know Why WB Won't Release SALEM'S LOT: All I Do Is Write The F*cking Things
Related:

Stephen King Wants To Know Why WB Won't Release SALEM'S LOT: "All I Do Is Write The F*cking Things"
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Showrunner Issa Lopez On [SPOILER]'s Ambiguous Fate
Recommended For You:

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Showrunner Issa Lopez On [SPOILER]'s Ambiguous Fate
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Usernametaken - 2/21/2024, 7:22 AM
Can't blame him, I lasted 20min of the first episode until I realized that the dialogues were just plain bad and boring.

Felt more like a badly written Fargo (TV series) than True Detective.
braunermegda - 2/21/2024, 7:29 AM
@Usernametaken - then you do what grown ups do: stop watching. He's acting like the following seasons were a masterpiece and it was as messy as this new (not to say worse). Also he works for a TV channel, he's paid to develop something for them, once it's done its theirs, not his. He's totally acting like a baby.
Usernametaken - 2/21/2024, 7:39 AM
@braunermegda - That's what I did.

As for Pizzolatto, he worked on that show for almost a decade, if the dude who created and was the showrunner is not entitled to say his opinion, then nobody is.

That being said, the way is doing it is indeed acting like a baby, but nobody is forced to listen to him. So I say let the dude talk, even assholes have the right to speak their mind.
braunermegda - 2/21/2024, 8:08 AM
@Usernametaken - 100% agree. I also didn't go through, simply wasn't for me as well.
thedrudo - 2/21/2024, 8:32 AM
@braunermegda - He created True Detective to be the sole showrunner for it. Clearly something happened between him and HBO because his season 4 never made it to fruition. I think it’s pretty fair for Nic to be turned off by someone taking over what he created.

Whether he should be posting trash online is another debate but I get it.
Izaizaiza - 2/21/2024, 7:23 AM
Haven't seen the last episode yet, so I haven't read this article, but the show is [frick]ing fantastic. Kali Reis is also a great actress. It's hard not to compare her to another actress who also got their start in combat sports...but never really got the acting part down.
THEREALPAPERKUT - 2/21/2024, 7:35 AM
Funny to me that the only thing universally-praised thing this guy has written, he supposedly plagiarized.
MarkCassidy - 2/21/2024, 7:44 AM
Aside from the anti-woke nonsense, I don't really get the backlash. Not every mystery was solved, but it wasn't in the first season either. As a character piece, it worked very well and there was some genuinely creepy moments.
Origame - 2/21/2024, 7:46 AM
Ok, he's the creator of the franchise though. If anyone has a reason to call your show a hot mess, it's him.

But then again, we're in an age where these things are taken way too personally. His comments weren't about anyone in particular. Just the show, and specifically the finale.

This is why Hollywood is in shambles. They just dismiss everything as trolls and continue doing what they've been doing while their box office and viewership disappears.
UniqNo - 2/21/2024, 7:56 AM
@Origame - I'm only about half way through this season. For what it's worth I'm enjoying the change of setting and literally the darker environment.

The show is his in name only as the creator of the title and loose set up of having detectives solve a case. He had 0 input on this season as far as I'm aware...he's already let it be known he was wasn't involved, but by keeping up the loud negativity he just continues to show how egotistical he is...but like you said he's got the right.

I just remember the whole fallout with him and the director or season 1 which he was kind of meta about in season 2. That was funny in a petty way.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/21/2024, 7:50 AM
I thought it was good, but definitely not without its faults. Yeah, it's not as strong as some previous season, but overall it was an enjoyable detective thriller for me, to each their own.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 7:55 AM
Nic Pizzolatto just looking for a check 😂
Ryguy88 - 2/21/2024, 7:56 AM
"But hey I guess if you don’t have anything good to share, interject yourself into what someone else did"
vegetaray - 2/21/2024, 8:00 AM
One of the worst written series I’ve ever watched, and that’s no exaggeration at all. Cannot believe WB / HBO or whoever’s job it was the green light this mess actually got it approved. It’s borderline nonsensical at points.
BassMan - 2/21/2024, 8:02 AM
Sucks for him. I thought this season was fantastic. An unsettling change in environment and atmosphere was welcome. Genuinely horrifying shots this season. On par with seasons one and three, but isn’t quite better. Was not a fan of season two.
Beer85 - 2/21/2024, 8:14 AM
Such a refreshing thing that Nic Pizzolatto actually posts his opinion, an opinion that many of us share. Big respect. Hollywood deserves to know that they have sucked a lot lately.
Dotanuki - 2/21/2024, 8:18 AM
Judging by critics and audience viewing stats, a lot of people seem to love this season. Nick needs to change his diaper and write something good again instead of living in the past. Show us your chops, Nicky-boy! And they say that women are too emotional.
thedrudo - 2/21/2024, 8:30 AM
The finale wasn’t divisive. The season was! Often felt like bad fan fiction. I can’t stand Issa complaining about season one fanboys when she filled the entire season with imagery and dialogue (time is a flat circle) from it!

Season 4 isn’t terrible but I was turned off but just about every character and the mystery felt too sidelined. Season 2 isn’t great but I respect the swing Nic too.

Season 1 is an all-timer but I gotta say, season 3 might be my favorite. I love Ali and Dorff so much and I thought the ending was different than what Nic usually does.
theBlackSquare - 2/21/2024, 8:37 AM
Dude is a prick. This was a good [frick]ing show, probably disliked by people who were disappointed that Anakin didn't show up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder