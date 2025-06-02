Intriguing PEACEMAKER Season 2 Sizzle Reel Released; James Gunn Says He Wants Peacemaker To Fight Batman

The DCU is coming together impressively quickly. Despite being in its infancy, the franchise already has several projects in development and post-production. One of the most exciting projects coming up is Peacemaker Season 2. During an appearance at CCXP 2025 in Mexico City, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Peacemaker star John Cena revealed a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel from the show, which was subsequently posted to YouTube.

While behind-the-scenes looks are sometimes just fun insights into projects, this one features quite a few interesting bits. Firstly, we see Rick Flag Sr. beating up Peacemaker to a pulp. We've known for a while that Flag will hold a grudge against Christopher Smith due to the latter's killing of Rick Flag Jr. in 2021's The Suicide Squad. Going by what we see in the footage, he will not be holding back his punches.

Gunn also revealed during the panel that the sizzle reel includes glimpses of the new dance moves we'll see in Season 2's opening sequence. Season 1's musical sequence became a big hit upon the show's release, and with Gunn confirming that Season 2 will have a different song and dance number, fans have been eagerly anticipating even the slightest glimpse of the new opening. While not much, now we get an idea of what to expect from it.

We also see the White Dragon, but this time, he's clad in a new blue-and-white armor. So far, it seems Christopher Smith will visit a reality different from his own, so the White Dragon could be an alternate version of Peacemaker's father, August Smith, who died in Season 1, thus explaining his return and new costume.

Peacemaker vs. Batman?

James Gunn has been very open about his desire to make a fully unified DC Universe on both the small screen and big screen. He has already delivered on his goal multiple times, featuring Batman in Creature Commandos, and having Rick Flag Sr. show up in Peacemaker Season 2 following his role in the aforementioned animated series and Superman.

Such a unified strategy opens the possibility for some interesting match-ups, and during CCXP, Gunn piqued fan interest revealing a fascinating match-up he'd like to see in his franchise. While discussing Peacemaker's upcoming season, Gunn and John Cena were asked who they'd like to see Christopher Smith battle in the DCU.

While Cena did not provide an answer, Gunn enthusiastically responded he wants to see Peacemaker fight the Dark Knight himself, Batman. It's easy to think Bruce Wayne would beat Christopher Smith no problem (James Gunn himself supports the idea). However, it's worth noting that, while the Caped Crusader is a trained killer, Peacemaker is one as well. He may be goofy, but he knows very well how to hurt someone when he needs to, so he'd likely give Batman a good challenge.

Will this happen? It's difficult to say, especially with The Brave and the Bold having no release date as of yet. However, it's an exciting possibility that Gunn could realistically be planning to make a reality.

Peacemaker Season 2 will be released on August 21, 2025.