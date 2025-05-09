PEACEMAKER Season 2 Trailer Seemingly Confirms Popular DCU Theory - Possible SPOILERS

DC Studios/Max released the first full trailer for the second season of Peacemaker earlier today, and while cameos from members of Superman's "Justice Gang" arguably got the most attention, the very last shot may have confirmed a potentially game-changing fan-theory that's been doing the rounds since the show entered production.

Possible spoilers follow.

Right at the end of the trailer, we see John Cena's Christopher Smith (this dude really likes to walk around in his tighty whiteys) entering a room, and what appears to be a completely different "variant" of Peacemaker in an alternate costume point a gun to his double's head before asking "who the f*ck" he is.

James Gunn recently clarified some confusing comments he made last year about season 1 of The Suicide Squad spin-off, which he said he didn't view as being canon with the new DCU despite the upcoming second season being a part of the burgeoning shared movie and TV universe.

While speaking to IGN, Gunn revealed that "almost all" of Peacemaker season 1 is canon, with one notable exception that you've probably already guessed.

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker,” Gunn explained. “Well then, those things automatically become canon.”

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," he added. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

As expected, the comedic sequence featuring members of the League showing up way too late to save the day in the season finale of Peacemaker will be retconned, and we may now know how he plans to accomplish this.

A mural was spotted on the set of the series earlier this year featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's late brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and his son somehow finding himself in a different part of the DC Multiverse could explain why two Peacemakers are shown in the trailer.

Rather than simply pretending the Justice League cameos didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality that will turn out to be the DCU.

Have another look at the trailer below along with a new synopsis, and let us know what you think.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."