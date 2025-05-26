PEACEMAKER: James Gunn And John Cena On Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Dance Sequence

When Peacemaker premiered back in 2022, the show's hilariously bizarre opening sequence soon became one of the biggest talking points, and fans can look forward to a brand-new dance number featuring the main cast when the HBO/Max series returns for its second season this August.

Writer director James Gunn has previously revealed that the credits will be revamped for season 2, and has now given us a better idea of what to expect during an interview with EW.

Though he doesn't spill too many details, Gunn confirms that Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" will be replaced by another song, and that the new sequence will feature new characters and even see Christopher Smith's feathered friend getting in on the action.

"I'll give you an exclusive: You get to see Eagly try to dance for the first time. So that's really something. He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He's got a little pose this time."

"We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died!" Gunn adds. "Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker's in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance."

Gunn clarifies that he didn't set out to outdo the original credits sequence.

"I think there's 4 billion views of the dance sequence on TikTok, so when you have something that's that viral, I just wanted to do a good job with the [new] dance sequence. I don't know if the dance sequence ever is going to one-up the first, because no one expected it. It was a complete surprise, and you just can't replicate that. However, the surprises within the show itself, I think, replicate that many times over, because there's so many more twists and turns in this season with what happens and what you find out about this universe."

Star John Cena wasn't willing to divulge much more, but he does sound confident that fans will appreciate the new intro.

"This time around, everybody looked at it through a different lens, knowing how much the audience enjoyed the first one. [We knew] this is going to be a cornerstone of the show, so let's dive in. Everyone gave their best in season 1, but I just think people now know the importance of it and hopefully it shines through in season 2."

Gunn has also confirmed that he and Cena will be at CCXP on June 1 for a Peacemaker panel.

I can’t wait to see so many of you on June 1st at CCXP México where I’ll be joining the one and only @JohnCena for an epic #Peacemaker panel. See you there - big surprises are coming your way! 🧜‍♂️🇲🇽#PeacemakerEnCCXPMX pic.twitter.com/Y90GvnYirG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 26, 2025

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."