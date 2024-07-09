AGATHA ALL ALONG: 7 Biggest Reveals And Spoilers In The Spellbinding First Trailer

The first trailer for Agatha All Along was released yesterday, a surprise when this year's San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner. Regardless, the series, which premieres on September 18, picks up with Agatha Harkness after the events of WandaVision and the Scarlet Witch's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans have questioned why Marvel Studios is telling this story and there are some big clues in the first sneak peek. In this feature, we're rounding up some of the biggest Easter Eggs, story reveals, and possible plot spoilers. From the characters joining Agatha on her journey down the Witches' Road to what all this means for the wider MCU, we have you covered here. So, to learn more about what's to come in Agatha All Along, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below!

7. Some Noteworthy Dates The library card which identifies the dead body found by "Detective" Agatha Harkness (we'll get to that) also includes several noteworthy Easter Eggs. February 16 is Elizabeth Olsen's birthday, August 28 is Jack Kirby's birthday, and December 28 is Stan Lee's birthday. June 2 is the date Bridget Bishop became the first person tried and convicted of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, and January 21 appears to be a nod to WandaVision's premiere window. As for October 13, we believe that's the day Wanda Maximoff died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...



6. Trapped In The Hex Yes, we're meant to believe that's the Scarlet Witch's body, with the clothing clearly a nod to what we last saw her wearing in Westview. However, it's quickly made apparent that Agatha is still trapped in whatever mental prison Wanda placed her in when they last crossed paths. That's why Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) is imploring her fellow witch to break free now that the Scarlet Witch is "gone." Wanda's apparent demise is likely what frees Agatha, but we don't take this as confirmation she's dead. If anything, we'd imagine Wanda has transported herself to another plane of existence...one Agatha may be about to pay a visit to. There's also the small matter of a Scarlet Witch movie supposedly being in the works!



5. Wiccan While Joe Locke's character may only be identified as "Teen" in official press materials, we have good reason to believe he's Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Billy Maximoff/Wiccan. The teenager is wearing clothing which pays homage to Wiccan's superhero suit in the trailer's final sequence and is undoubtedly imbued with magical powers considering the fact Agatha has added him to her new coven. This points to the series having a significant impact on the wider MCU; Billy is not the only link to WandaVision, though, as we see Agatha has also recruited Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp). David A. Payton's "Herb" is the cop Agatha speaks to in her "Detective" form as well. Back to Billy, though, and this gets us one step closer to the Young Avengers assembling on screen.



4. The Witches' Road In the comics, the Scarlet Witch travelled down the Witches' Road to try and fix witchcraft. Here, we see that Agatha must assemble a coven to embark on that dangerous journey, all in a bid to regain the powers Wanda took from her. All signs point to us exploring a new side of the MCU in Agatha All Along and it's previously been rumoured - and this is a pretty sizeable spoiler - that the witch finds Wanda at the end of the Road. That may go some way in explaining why Billy is there and could be where the Avenger vanished to in that flash of red after destroying Mount Wundagore and every copy of the Darkhold across the Multiverse. And no, your eyes don't deceive you: when those hands wrap around that tree, they bear a striking resemblance to Wanda's, suggesting she'll haunt Agatha on her journey.



3. What Is Happening Here? By far the most intriguing shot in the Agatha All Along trailer is also a sequence which sticks out like a sore thumb compared to everything else that's shown. Agatha and Billy appear to be in some sort of hi-tech containment facility; she's quite possibly awakening something in his mind, leaving us to wonder whether she breaks him out of a prison meant to contain his immense magical abilities. Well, that or she's restoring Billy's lost memories of his mother after he vanished when the Hex came down before somehow being reincarnated as a teenager (in the comics, that involves Mephisto, a character fans were convinced had been pulling the strings in WandaVision).



2. The Salem's Seven On the page, Salem's Seven was a group of magically mutated superhumans, all of whom shared the same father, Nicholas Scratch...and his mother is Agatha Harkness, making them her grandchildren. It's previously been reported that Scratch will appear in Agatha All Along and that the descendants of the witches Agatha killed in WandaVision's flashback will hunt her down. Things get particularly interesting with a shot of Plaza's Rio decked all in black, suggesting she'll either be revealed as a member of the group or that she hides among their ranks at one point. Either way, we're not sure she can be trusted.

