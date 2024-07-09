AGATHA ALL ALONG: 7 Biggest Reveals And Spoilers In The Spellbinding First Trailer

AGATHA ALL ALONG: 7 Biggest Reveals And Spoilers In The Spellbinding First Trailer

The first trailer for Agatha All Along was released yesterday and we're now taking a deep dive into the footage to bring you all the biggest reveals and moments...along with some possible plot spoilers!

By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024
The first trailer for Agatha All Along was released yesterday, a surprise when this year's San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner.

Regardless, the series, which premieres on September 18, picks up with Agatha Harkness after the events of WandaVision and the Scarlet Witch's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans have questioned why Marvel Studios is telling this story and there are some big clues in the first sneak peek.

In this feature, we're rounding up some of the biggest Easter Eggs, story reveals, and possible plot spoilers. From the characters joining Agatha on her journey down the Witches' Road to what all this means for the wider MCU, we have you covered here. 

So, to learn more about what's to come in Agatha All Along, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below!
 

7. Some Noteworthy Dates

GR-ty-R-Ws-AAD-n

The library card which identifies the dead body found by "Detective" Agatha Harkness (we'll get to that) also includes several noteworthy Easter Eggs. 

February 16 is Elizabeth Olsen's birthday, August 28 is Jack Kirby's birthday, and December 28 is Stan Lee's birthday. June 2 is the date Bridget Bishop became the first person tried and convicted of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, and January 21 appears to be a nod to WandaVision's premiere window. 

As for October 13, we believe that's the day Wanda Maximoff died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...
 

6. Trapped In The Hex

GR-tt-Uub0-AAx0-Ot

Yes, we're meant to believe that's the Scarlet Witch's body, with the clothing clearly a nod to what we last saw her wearing in Westview. 

However, it's quickly made apparent that Agatha is still trapped in whatever mental prison Wanda placed her in when they last crossed paths. That's why Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) is imploring her fellow witch to break free now that the Scarlet Witch is "gone."

Wanda's apparent demise is likely what frees Agatha, but we don't take this as confirmation she's dead. If anything, we'd imagine Wanda has transported herself to another plane of existence...one Agatha may be about to pay a visit to. 

There's also the small matter of a Scarlet Witch movie supposedly being in the works!
 

5. Wiccan

GR-u-KYJXo-AAAVq3

While Joe Locke's character may only be identified as "Teen" in official press materials, we have good reason to believe he's Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Billy Maximoff/Wiccan.

The teenager is wearing clothing which pays homage to Wiccan's superhero suit in the trailer's final sequence and is undoubtedly imbued with magical powers considering the fact Agatha has added him to her new coven. 

This points to the series having a significant impact on the wider MCU; Billy is not the only link to WandaVision, though, as we see Agatha has also recruited Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp). David A. Payton's "Herb" is the cop Agatha speaks to in her "Detective" form as well. 

Back to Billy, though, and this gets us one step closer to the Young Avengers assembling on screen.
 

4. The Witches' Road

GR-t-e-GWIAEo5-At

In the comics, the Scarlet Witch travelled down the Witches' Road to try and fix witchcraft. Here, we see that Agatha must assemble a coven to embark on that dangerous journey, all in a bid to regain the powers Wanda took from her.

All signs point to us exploring a new side of the MCU in Agatha All Along and it's previously been rumoured - and this is a pretty sizeable spoiler - that the witch finds Wanda at the end of the Road. 

That may go some way in explaining why Billy is there and could be where the Avenger vanished to in that flash of red after destroying Mount Wundagore and every copy of the Darkhold across the Multiverse.

And no, your eyes don't deceive you: when those hands wrap around that tree, they bear a striking resemblance to Wanda's, suggesting she'll haunt Agatha on her journey. 
 

3. What Is Happening Here?

GR-u-KYLXg-AAI9-Kw

By far the most intriguing shot in the Agatha All Along trailer is also a sequence which sticks out like a sore thumb compared to everything else that's shown.

Agatha and Billy appear to be in some sort of hi-tech containment facility; she's quite possibly awakening something in his mind, leaving us to wonder whether she breaks him out of a prison meant to contain his immense magical abilities. 

Well, that or she's restoring Billy's lost memories of his mother after he vanished when the Hex came down before somehow being reincarnated as a teenager (in the comics, that involves Mephisto, a character fans were convinced had been pulling the strings in WandaVision).
 

2. The Salem's Seven

GR-u-L3-IXk-AAYKf4

On the page, Salem's Seven was a group of magically mutated superhumans, all of whom shared the same father, Nicholas Scratch...and his mother is Agatha Harkness, making them her grandchildren.

It's previously been reported that Scratch will appear in Agatha All Along and that the descendants of the witches Agatha killed in WandaVision's flashback will hunt her down. 

Things get particularly interesting with a shot of Plaza's Rio decked all in black, suggesting she'll either be revealed as a member of the group or that she hides among their ranks at one point. Either way, we're not sure she can be trusted. 
 

1. Castle Doom?!

GR-tt-UJWg-AEQ0-YW

This is only a teaser trailer and, with Marvel Studios setting up what may be another WandaVision-style mystery, we're not surprised that there's nothing too mind-blowing in this sneak peek (beyond a lot of legitimately frightening horror imagery).

Here's where we're going to throw a crazy theory out into the wild: what if that's Castle Doom? 

Doctor Doom has ties to magic in the comics and, when the Scarlet Witch vanished after House of M, he took her in and the amnesiac Avenger became his bride...until Billy came looking for his mother. Perhaps Marvel Studios will pull from The Children's Crusader, with a Multiversal Doom also trapped at the end of the Witches' Road after being defeated by the Fantastic Four.

Do we think it's likely? Probably not, but it sure is a fun possibility...

 

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2024
Yeah guys, Feige is only human and approved this project
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024
This srries will be one ofthe time
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2024
@Malatrova15 -

Could you translate that for people who speak only English?
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024
7: that's just dumb. Why not use may 6th, when MoM came out? If it were meant to represent the Agatha show, that's more confusing because the dates usually represent date of death.

6: why is the personal hex working differently on her? She shouldn't be a detective. She should be the sitcom neighbor still.

5: honestly I hope it's not Wiccan. He sucks.

4: ...they have her body though.

3: yeah, this is just pure speculation.

2: let me guess, Agatha and all the female witches will be misunderstood and scratch is the real bad guy.

1: again, just speculation.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/9/2024
No Ralph Bohner???
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024
I dig the Salem Seven’s look (if that is them)!!.

Anyway , I could see Wiccan’s involvement being that he might be called to the Witches Road or something..

Maybe he finds out SW is his mother and feels she could be there hence he uses Agatha’s help so she might be able to get her powers back in turn once they find her.

I will say , I’m not loving this version of Billy yet in that he seems a bit too “flamboyant” or “extra” but we’ll see since it’s only the teaser and we only got glimpses of the character.

Hope it turns out well since I’m looking forward to it!!.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/9/2024
It's a teaser, but something as abstract as this probably could have done with a trailer first. Still like weird and fun and the early word is they are really happy eith how the series turned out. This also has a lot of potential to feed into the multiverse stuff. Wanda as a nexus being could be a big part of that and this is a good way to explore it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024
@Itwasme - I do think it does its job though which is to tease or intrigue you.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024
I'm liking that Doom theory.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2024
@ObserverIO - They wouldn't introduce him on a television show. Certain characters are above that.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024
@ObserverIO - It’s about as likely as the Mephisto is in WandaVision theories.

Marvel can’t be stupid enough to introduce one of their best villains in a show most people won’t watch.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/9/2024
Still convinced you get most of your list material off of Reddit - mostly the pure speculative stuff like the Doom thing above.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/9/2024
Oct 13 would be a continuity error. Let's look at why. Wandavision has an episode that takes place on Halloween before she became the Scarlet Witch. Spider-Man No Way Home takes place before Multiverse of Madness and has Halloween decorations in some scenes. MJ's boss tells her to remove the decorations because Halloween is over. After Doctor Strange erases the memory of Peter Parker, It fast forwards to December as we can see by the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller center. So how could Multiverse of Madness happen before No Way Home when Doctor Strange mentions the events of No Way Home in Multiverse of Madness?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/9/2024
That's SEVEN REVEALS!!! I can't handle it.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/9/2024
This looks ...laughable. Like CW show terrible. Honeslty, who is watching this?

View Recorder