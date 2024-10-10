AGATHA ALL ALONG EPISODE 5 Spoiler Recap: Another Shocking Demise As The Truth About Teen Is Revealed

The latest episode of Agatha All Along, "Darkest Hour / Wake They Power," sees the Salem Saven arrive on the Witches' Road in animal form before returning to their monstrous "human" personas.

The coven panics and we learn that when Agatha Harkness killed her mother's coven, she spared their young children...the only problem is, they've become the Salem Seven and are hellbent on taking revenge.

Our leads escape on brooms but are eventually forced into another house that appears to be themed after a 1980s-style horror movie. Teen has lost his spellbook, though it soon becomes clear this is Agatha's trial thanks to the Blood Moon outside.

Forced to use a Ouija board as another 30-minute countdown begins, it appears they're communicating with Mrs. Hart after she possesses Agatha. Alas, the villain was just pretending ("Mrs. Hart" was Sharon Davis, remember).

Using the board for real, it spells out DEATH - which gives Rio Vidal a good laugh - and then PUNISH AGATHA. Jennifer Kale figures out that they need to follow those instructions if they hope to continue down the Road, and Agatha is then possessed for real...by her mother!

Agatha wonders why her mom still hates her so much, prompting Evanora to say her daughter was born evil and should have been killed the second she came out of the womb. With that, the spirit once again takes hold of Agatha, prompting Alice Wu-Gulliver to expel her with magic. However, Agatha can't resist stealing those powers and Alice drops to the floor, dead.

During the chaos, Nicholas Scratch's voice implores his mother to stop what she's doing. Outside the house, it's clear Agatha regrets what's happened, as the power quickly fades away.

A furious teen confronts her and refuses to be anything like them by killing to get what he wants. Agatha laughs and asks whether he's sure about that, once again referring to him as "pet" after pointing out how much like his mother he is. She's figured out who he really is.

With their eyes glowing blue, Jennifer and Lilia Calderu grab Agatha and throw her into the mud, which pulls her into the ground. Teen, now wielding blue magic, tosses them in as well, and, as the episode ends, a crown appears on his forehead, just like the one the Scarlet Witch wore. Wiccan is here!