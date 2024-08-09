AGATHA ALL ALONG: New "Witches' Road" Song Revealed Along With Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Costume

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New &quot;Witches' Road&quot; Song Revealed Along With Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Costume

Agatha All Along is being spotlighted at D23 in Anaheim and as well as a catchy new song from the WandaVision sequel, we have a closer look at the costume which will be worn by the show's lead stars...

Aug 09, 2024
D23 has begun in Anaheim and we have some new content from Agatha All Along direct from the show floor. 

We've heard the show will feature musical numbers (no great surprise after the popularity of WandaVision's "Agatha All Along") and one of them - specifically relating to the Witches' Road - can be heard playing for fans in attendance. It's undeniably catchy, right? 

Costumes from the series have also been spotted, offering a detailed look at what Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal and the rest of the leads will don when they follow Agatha down the Witches' Road. 

"We are a coven led by the great Kathryn Hahn. I am a 450-year-old Sicilian witch and my power is divination," Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone recently said. "They do [sing]. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez."

"I said, 'Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line.' But it’s just been great fun. There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft," she added.

A press conference for Agatha All Along takes place at D23 tomorrow and a very small selection of the press have been granted access to the first 4 episodes in advance. With that in mind, we may see critic reactions hit social media imminently.

Check out this new look at the upcoming Disney+ series in the X posts below and stay tuned for more later today. 

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum,  Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Show The Title Witch Powering Up As Joe Locke Reveals Intriguing New Teen Details
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 9:35 AM
I do hope this is good. The trailer got me interested in this, which I wasn't before but am still fearful of subpar content
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/9/2024, 9:35 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - oh, it was you
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 9:36 AM
@Ryguy88 - I literally said I wasn't interested until the trailer. Work on your reading comprehension
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/9/2024, 9:46 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - wow, that upset you for some reason. I guess we are back to nobody asking for this again.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 9:48 AM
@Ryguy88 - User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/9/2024, 9:53 AM
@Ryguy88 - looking at your avatar. What is it about that guy that you like ?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 10:08 AM
@Vigor - Well.. he does love the poorly educated
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 10:11 AM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/9/2024, 9:35 AM
And who was it that asked for this?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/9/2024, 10:07 AM
@Ryguy88 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/9/2024, 9:43 AM
Definitely more of a disney show than marvel. Like if hocus pocus and wandavision had a baby
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/9/2024, 9:46 AM
@Vigor - If they actually pull of this combination then this show might work. Have my doubts they will though.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/9/2024, 9:48 AM
@Urubrodi - a hybrid disney feel show in the marvel world can pull numbers with a certain segment. The type not perpetually online and nerdy like us. Just want entertainment
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/9/2024, 9:45 AM
The trailer got me very intrigued !!

I just hope they don’t go overboard with the songs

Agatha All Along worked because Wandavision had the sitcom aspect.

This doesn’t seem to be following that, so I hope it’s not a full blown musical
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 9:51 AM
Great , another catchy song that’s gonna be stuck in my head!!.

Anyway , nice costumes…

Looking forward to the show!!.

