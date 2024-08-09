AGATHA ALL ALONG: New "Witches' Road" Song Revealed Along With Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Costume

D23 has begun in Anaheim and we have some new content from Agatha All Along direct from the show floor.

We've heard the show will feature musical numbers (no great surprise after the popularity of WandaVision's "Agatha All Along") and one of them - specifically relating to the Witches' Road - can be heard playing for fans in attendance. It's undeniably catchy, right?

Costumes from the series have also been spotted, offering a detailed look at what Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal and the rest of the leads will don when they follow Agatha down the Witches' Road.

"We are a coven led by the great Kathryn Hahn. I am a 450-year-old Sicilian witch and my power is divination," Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone recently said. "They do [sing]. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez."

"I said, 'Listen, I don’t harmonize. I’ve always been a soprano. I’ve always been on the top line.' But it’s just been great fun. There’s no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft," she added.

A press conference for Agatha All Along takes place at D23 tomorrow and a very small selection of the press have been granted access to the first 4 episodes in advance. With that in mind, we may see critic reactions hit social media imminently.

Check out this new look at the upcoming Disney+ series in the X posts below and stay tuned for more later today.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.