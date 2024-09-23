AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Two Episodes

The prospect of a WandaVision spin-off focusing on Kathryn Hahn's scene-stealing witch, Agatha Harkness, may have seemed like a more appealing idea a few years ago, but even then, a lot of fans wondered what the point of a series revolving around this character was when there are better-known and more popular Marvel Comics heroes and villains that have yet to be given the spotlight.

So, it's probably fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't exactly one of the most anticipated Disney+ MCU shows, but the first two episodes seemed to go over at least a little better than we were expecting with anyone willing to give them a chance.

We recently asked you to cast your vote in a poll, and the results are now in: With 452 votes, 30% of you felt that the first two episodes were "very good," followed by 379 votes (25%) for "excellent;" 320 (21%) for "good;" 218 (15%) for "awful" and 124 (8%) for disappointing.

Agatha Along now sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 97 reviews.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.