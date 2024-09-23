AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Two Episodes

AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of The First Two Episodes

We recently asked you what you thought of the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, and the poll results are now in...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 23, 2024 04:09 PM EST
The prospect of a WandaVision spin-off focusing on Kathryn Hahn's scene-stealing witch, Agatha Harkness, may have seemed like a more appealing idea a few years ago, but even then, a lot of fans wondered what the point of a series revolving around this character was when there are better-known and more popular Marvel Comics heroes and villains that have yet to be given the spotlight.

So, it's probably fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't exactly one of the most anticipated Disney+ MCU shows, but the first two episodes seemed to go over at least a little better than we were expecting with anyone willing to give them a chance.

We recently asked you to cast your vote in a poll, and the results are now in: With 452 votes, 30% of you felt that the first two episodes were "very good," followed by 379 votes (25%) for "excellent;" 320 (21%) for "good;" 218 (15%) for "awful" and 124 (8%) for disappointing.

Agatha Along now sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 97 reviews.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 4:52 PM
Idk if I trust the results of this poll entirely like what if someone who hasn’t seen it voted “Awful” & such?.

Anyway , Episode 1 was a fun riff on the detective/mystery genre with the Marrof Easttown-esque fake reality Agatha was living in but I did wish we spent less time there then we did…

Spending a good chunk of the pilot in a fake reality and likely one we won’t come back to as she is trying to figure out what’s wrong and break free felt like a bit if misstep but that just might have been me knowing that this isn’t the show and being impatient in wanting to get onto the meat of it.

Ep 2 was a bit stronger imo as we started to build the mystery around “Teen”(who i like so far) and introduce the rest of the characters and their goals which I’m enjoying aswell as the group dynamic as they and sweet ol Mrs Hart/Sharon Davies embark on The Witches Road.

Overall , I think it’s been decent-good so far!!.

Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 4:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I was thinking the same thing... Especially when you have people wishing for things to fail before they even drop
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 4:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - and yeah, I get we need to see where Wanda left her and how she gets out of it, but it felt like it lingered there longer than needed. Still, the reveal was pretty funny and I forgave it for that much
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 5:02 PM
@Slotherin - exactly

What did you think of it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 5:03 PM
@Slotherin - yeah however idk if that’s just and us thing as fans who are so tuned into this stuff…

Idk if the casual who liked WV but hasn’t really kept up with the marketing of this woukd have felt the same way and might have been more into it to figure out what’s going on.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/23/2024, 4:54 PM
30% said it was very good and 15% said awful. Looks like the Anti-Woke mafia failed again.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/23/2024, 5:09 PM
Deckacards
Deckacards - 9/23/2024, 5:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - Actually...the fact this show is polling well is evidence that the so-called "anti-woke mafia" was at least somewhat - if not mostly - right. The argument, at its core, has always been that Marvel was focusing so much on diversity efforts and messaging that the stories suffered (ether through negligence or simply bad decisions). But in THIS case...from what I've seen...the story has not suffered, so those watching it - which, based on the numbers, HAS to include those who have slammed other shows in the past - have given it higher marks (anywhere from Good to Excellent with Very Good in between). Ultimately, one could say that these results make their point and argue against the "anti-woke mafia" point - because at the end of the day, if you give them a good story, they'll respond favorably. Meaning their core point is partially validated. It was never about "anti-woke" all by itself. It was about being "anti-woke when it impacts the story/quality negatively."
cubrn
cubrn - 9/23/2024, 5:04 PM
I think its great. My one criticism is the dialogue they gave Joe Locke, it can get a little cringe.

